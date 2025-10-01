You never know who will appear on Dancing with the Stars, and WWE Superstar CM Punk was the latest celebrity to make their way to a taping.

Eagle-eyed fans caught a glimpse of Punk, who was in the audience cheering for the competitors. He was shown during Danielle Fishel's performance.

CM Punk is in the audience on Dancing With The Stars 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/oeMERM6tJR — Teffo (@Teffo_01) October 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

Later on, Punk posted a picture with Dancing with the Stars judge Bruno Tonioli. “Had to get a pic with this legend,” Punk wrote on his Instagram Stories. “Watching him work/judge was fascinating. A real pro!!!”

Why was WWE's CM Punk on Dancing with the Stars?

It appears Punk was there to support Fishel. She posted a picture of those who supported her on her Instagram Stories, which included Punk.

CM Punk at Dancing With The Stars last night! pic.twitter.com/g0FFnEUC3J — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) October 1, 2025

From the looks of it, Punk was having fun at the event. Now, he will have to shift his focus back to the squared circle before his return to Monday Night RAW.

His last match was a mixed tag team bout. Punk teamed up with his wife, AJ Lee, at Wrestlepalooza to take on another husband-wife duo: Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. Punk and Lee picked up the win.

Lee made her return to WWE after over a decade during the September 5, 2025, edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Her Wrestlepalooza match was her first time in the ring since March 2015.

Punk made his return to WWE after almost a decade at the 2023 Survivor Series: WarGames PLE. He has been circling the main event scene since he came back, constantly competing for the World Heavyweight Championship.

He won the title from Gunther at the 2025 SummerSlam PLE. However, Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract minutes later to take the championship from Punk.

Where Punk goes from here is unclear. Rollins is busy with Cody Rhodes heading into Crown Jewel. It is unclear whether or not Punk plans on competing at the event.