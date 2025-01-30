After the news of Paul “Triple H” Levesque headlining the 2025 Hall of Fame class, WWE's top comedy act, R-Truth, congratulated him by mentioning Tommaso Ciampa.

He took to X, formerly Twitter, to congratulate Triple H on his accomplishment. He posted a cropped image of Ciampa from Wikipedia to go along with his message.

“Well[,] well[,] well, I[‘ve] got 2 words for y'all! Bout time!! Congratulations to Paul [Triple H] Levesque 2025 Hall of Fame inductee,” his post read. “I'm so proud of you.”

Of course, WWE fans know that R-Truth has made this mistake before. One of his recurring bits is that he confuses Superstars. R-Truth thinks #DIY (Ciampa and Johnny Gargano) are D-Generation X (Triple H and Shawn Michaels).

Ciampa is not being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame (yet). Triple H was surprised by Michaels and The Undertaker during a town hall meeting on January 29, 2025.

Triple H's WWE Hall of Fame induction

Previously, Paul “Triple H” Levesque was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a part of D-Generation X. However, he has yet to be inducted as a singles competitor.

Having Michaels and The Undertaker do the reveal was special. Michaels, of course, was part of D-X with Triple H. They are close friends, and their legacies are linked. Triple H inducted Michales into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011. Expect Michaels to return the favor.

The Undertaker is one of Triple H's biggest rivals. They faced at three WrestleManias. Triple H lost all three encounters, adding to The Undertaker's undefeated streak.

Their last two matches were acclaimed. They first faced in a “No Holds Barred” match at WrestleMania 27. The following year, they faced in a “Hell in a Cell” match with Michaels as special guest referee.

R-Truth and Tommaso Ciampa

Both R-Truth and Ciampa are current WWE Superstars. While R-Truth was Tag Team Champion with The Miz, they had a successful title defense against #DIY.

However, #DIY is now the current WWE Tag Team Champion. They defeated the Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Gabin) on an episode of SmackDown to win the titles.

Ciampa has been with WWE since 2018. He started his career in NXT, winning the NXT Championship twice. His first reign ended with an injury — Ciampa relinquished the championship after 237 days.

He later won the championship and dropped it to Bron Breakker. Ciampa held the NXT Championship for 112 days before losing it to Breakker.

He was then promoted to the main roster. Ciampa started as The Miz's ally before suffering an injury. Upon his return, he reunited with Gargano to reform #DIY.

R-Truth is WWE's top comedy act. He recently received a small push with his involvement in Judgment Day. He was entrenched in a storyline with the group that resembled Sami Zayn's with the Bloodline.

It culminated with him reuniting with The Miz and reforming the Awesome Truth. They won tag team gold together before The Miz turned on R-Truth. R-Truth remains on the WWE RAW brand.