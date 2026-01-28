In just a few days, the 2026 Royal Rumble will go down in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and could WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella return there?

Backstage correspondent Jackie Redmond posted a selfie after landing in Riyadh for the Royal Rumble. “The face of a girl who slept the entire 16 hours to Riyadh,” she wrote over the picture.

However, in the top left corner, it looks like Bella could be seen. She is turned and presumably talking to someone, which sent social media into a frenzy.

🚨 Nikki Bella spotted in the background of Jackie Redmond’s IG Story BELLA ARMY MOUNT UP CUZ MOTHER’S 100% IN THE RUMBLE! pic.twitter.com/1OCgIa7UVT — maisha (@BRIZEEMODE) January 28, 2026

One fan commented, “THE QUESTION IS….WHO WAS SHE TALKING TO??” Of course, people began speculating that she was talking to her twin sister, Brie.

Will Nikki Bella return to WWE at the 2026 Royal Rumble?

It appears likely that if Bella was seen in the background of Redmond's picture, she will participate in the Royal Rumble. She hasn't competed in a month since the Dec. 29, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW.

Bella is currently feuding with Stephanie Vaquer for the Women's World Championship. Winning the Royal Rumble could set her up for another championship match at WrestleMania 42.

Last year, Bella made her surprise return to WWE at the Royal Rumble. This was her first in-ring performance since the 2022 Royal Rumble three years earlier.

Unlike the 2022 Royal Rumble, Bella stuck around after participating in the 2025 battle royal. She came back ahead of Evolution, the second iteration of the all-women's PLE, to promote it.

She would continue her in-ring career after Evolution. Bella feuded with Becky Lynch going into Clash in Paris for the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

After that, she began her feud with Vaquer shortly after. Initially, they appeared to be allies. Bella would turn on Vaquer during the Nov. 10 edition of RAW. Bella's last match was against Vaquer and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's World Championship on RAW. She did not win.