Just like that, WWE Unreal Season 2 has already come and gone, as all five episodes of Netflix's behind-the-scenes series premiered on Tuesday, Jan. 20.

One question remains — does WWE intend on continuing its Unreal series on Netflix beyond the second season? WWE Unreal Season 2 ended with a bang, showing the path to Cody Rhodes' SummerSlam match against John Cena.

Additionally, it shows Brock Lesnar's return that night after a two-year hiatus. He was taken out of creative plans after being linked to Janel Grant's lawsuit of Vince McMahon, but the company brought him back after two years.

This may be surprising to some, and it left viewers on a cliffhanger. Of course, fans know he went on to face Cena at Wrestlepalooza the following month. However, they don't know the full story of his return.

If the show comes back, there's a chance they will show more of Lesnar's latest stint. His return was a viral moment, and he went on to participate in his first-ever WarGames match in November 2025.

After seeing Lesnar lay Cena out with an F-5, the screen cuts to black. As Lesnar's theme plays, text appears over the screen, confirming that WWE Unreal Season 3 is coming.

When is WWE Unreal returning for Season 3 on Netflix?

The text that pops up reads, “New Episodes Coming Summer 2026.” So, fans will not have to wait too long to see more of the show.

While a specific date was not revealed, fans know the show will return sometime in the summer. The first season of WWE Unreal premiered on July 29, 2025. Perhaps the third season will follow suit and premiere around that time.

If WWE follows the same structure, the third season will follow the journeys of various Superstars heading into WrestleMania. The Royal Rumble, which traditionally kicks off the Road to WrestleMania, takes place on Jan. 31, 2026. The second season showed WWE's creative process leading to SummerSlam.