These days, it's rare to see former WWE CEO and chairman Vince McMahon amidst his controversies, including the Janel Grant lawsuit.

McMahon was recently spotted at the Dragon's Lair Gym in Las Vegas, Nevada. The gym's official Instagram account and Flex Lewis co-posted a picture of McMahon's visit.

McMahon, who previously sported jet black hair with the center of it being grey, is now sporting hair closer to how WWE fans will remember him. He also appears to still be in top shape.

Vince McMahon's WWE legacy is marred by controversies

While McMahon is credited for making WWE the powerhouse it is today, his legacy is complicated. He has been the subject of several controversies in recent years, from the Janel Grant lawsuit to the hush money scandal.

Initially, he stepped down as CEO and chairman in June 2022 after an internal investigation of the hush money scandal. He then announced his retirement.

However, he returned the following year in January 2023 as executive chairman. McMahon helped oversee the Endeavor Group Holdings merger between WWE and Zuffa (which owns UFC). The two companies have since become TKO Group Holdings. McMahon would then resign from TKO in January 2024 after allegations of sex trafficking and sexual assault arose.

It's unknown if McMahon will ever return to WWE again. His son-in-law, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, has since taken over as chief content officer.

Brock Lesnar, who was linked to the Janel Grant lawsuit, has since returned to the company. Lesnar made his shocking return at the 2025 SummerSlam PLE and has since competed in several matches.

McMahon bought WWE from his father, Vincent J. McMahon, in 1982. Since taking over the company, he has helped make WWE the biggest professional wrestling promotion in the world.

Additionally, he played an on-screen authoritative figure in WWE. He won the WWE Championship once, and he is a former Royal Rumble winner as well.