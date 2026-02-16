Recently won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year and performed at the Super Bowl 60 Halftime show, Bad Bunny was also once a sporadic WWE Superstar. From making his debut at WrestleMania 37 to competing at the Royal Rumble, Bunny was also victorious in his last-ever WWE match.

Ahead of his WWE debut at WrestleMania 37, Bad Bunny engaged in a televised feud with John Morrison and The Miz. On the Apr. 5, 2021 episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, fans witnessed Morrison and The Miz vandalize and spray paint Bunny’s Bugatti.

Recently, appearing on The Six Feet Under podcast with The Undertaker, The Miz opened up in detail about what went on behind the scenes before that segment. He explained why Bunny let them spray paint his car.

“He let us spray paint his $500,000 car. Real spray paint. It was his idea. I was like, ‘Bunny. I’m a little nervous.’ He’s like, ‘No, spray paint it. We’ll have someone wash it after.’ I go, ‘It might not come off.’ ‘It’ll be alright.’ This guy is in. He’s in,” The Miz said.

“Me and Morrison spray paint this $500,000 car, I think it’s a Bugatti. We’re spraypainting it. Every week, he would come in that car. Spraypaint it, and Ellis was on the side [holding a hose]. ‘Are you done?’ He was standing on the side waiting, ‘Three, two, one [sprays hose].’ He got it all off. That’s how into it Bad Bunny was.”

Later at WrestleMania 37 in 2021, Bad Bunny teamed up with Damian Priest to take on The Miz and Morrison in a winning cause.