Do you know which wrestler has the most five-star matches in professional wrestling, according to “The Rodger Ebert of Professional Wrestling,” Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer? No, it’s not Ric Flair, Bret Hart, Booker T, or even Kenny Omega; it’s Will Ospreay, the high-flying international superstar who cut his teeth in his native England and currently wrestles in New Japan as the leader of the United Empire with Aussie Open, Jeff Cobb, and Great-O-Khan.

When asked for his opinion on Ospreay as part of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker acknowledged that Meltzer is certainly a massive fan of “The Commonwealth Kingpin,” but believes that, to truly get over and make the big bucks, the NJPW star made need someone like himself to guide him through working in America.

“I could see that. I could see that from the person that’s rating it,” Booker said via Fightful. “That’s no knock to Will Ospreay. Lot of times, people rate something higher because they like that…. I watch boxing all the time, and so many times, I’ve seen the winner lose so many times. So I’m like, it’s not that the guy that won was better. It’s because the guy they wanted to win, they liked him more. That’s all it is. So I get that when I see Will Ospreay and someone who’s rating the matches likes that kind of stuff. A lot of flips, a lot of back and forth, a lot of ‘This is awesome’ chants. I get that, 100%. But for me, the worker, I know what it takes to go out there and get over and make some big money.”

“I’ll tell you right now, if Will Ospreay came to the United States, I’d love to work with that kid because, I think he could, I don’t know, he’s probably making big money right now, but I just think, over here in the States, I think he could really be a big star. I would love to work with that kid and really show him the detail [and] the art of Shakespeare. What’s crazy is, I’ve had this conversation with Will Ospreay, and I’m not saying anything that this kid, perhaps his mind would not be open to wanting to try.”

… what? So does Booker want to, like, have lunch with Ospreay and give him some insight into match psychology? Does he want to book him for a match in Reality of Wrestling, either alongside himself or against one of his top guys, like Will Allday, in order to give him some hands-on experience working a more “WWE-style” match after being one of the top guys in New Japan and even during his brief run in AEW? Or does King Book actually want to manage Ospreay in a match or more, filling a Don Callis-type role for one of the most talented wrestlers in the entire world? Unfortunately, he didn’t provide too much more information on the matter either way, but the fact that the two-time Hall of Famer is a fan of Osprey’s work is cool nonetheless, especially since he believes he could be one of the top stars in America.

Booker T believes WWE missed a chance to create a new WrestleMania Superstar.

Speaking of Booker T putting over young stars he believes deserve more attention, the two-time Hall of Famer discussed how WWE missed a massive opportunity to create a new star at WrestleMania 39… just not the worker most fans were thinking of.

“To have someone like Brock Lesnar to help him [Omos] grow, I thought that could’ve been a good thing, but obviously they’ve got other plans, with Brock, you know, doing the thing with Cody Rhodes,” Booker said.

“Maybe Brock and Cody look like they’re gonna mix it up. Cody may have to go through Brock to go to the next level — I get it. But I did think that was a moment that we could’ve really made Omos the ‘ultimate giant.’ Yeah, I think we missed the moment.”

Whoa, while one of the most common complaints coming out of WrestleMania 39, specifically out of Day 2 of WrestleMania 39, was that WWE botched a chance to make a brand new Megastar in the final match of the night, few made the same declaration about the show’s opening match, with Brock Lesnar the heavy favorite to win the match heading into the opening bell on Sunday, Booker does have a point; if Omos actually secured the win over Lesnar, it would have had fans looking at him in a very different way after the contest. Then again, does WWE really want Omos to be one of their top guys, let alone the “Ultimate Giant,” moving forward? That, folks, might be the real question the NXT commentator should ask.