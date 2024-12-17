If you're a New York Yankees fans still reeling from Juan Soto's decision to sign with the New York Mets, allow Giancarlo Stanton to put your mind at ease.

The Yankees' slugger met with about 150 kids at MLB's Play Ball clinic in Puerto Rico on Monday. That's where he encountered one young Yankees fan who asked Stanton if he was “sad that Soto is on the Mets.”

Stanton turned it around and asked the fan the same question before assuring him, “we'll be alright.”

Expand Tweet

While it won't be possible for the Yankees to replace Soto's production with one offseason move, New York has been aggressive over the last couple weeks. They signed starting pitcher Max Fried to an eight-year, $218 million deal, then traded for All-Star reliever Devin Williams.

The Yankees are still expected to look for at least one more bat and may target first baseman Christian Walker next. New York first basemen hit for a combined .619 OPS in 2024, by far the lowest of any position on the team. And after losing Caleb Durbin in the Williams deal, the team could bring back Gleyber Torres, even if just days ago the possibility seemed remote.

In the outfield, centerfielder Jasson Dominguez is expected to get his shot at proving he's worth the hype as one of the top prospects in the game. He'll play alongside reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge who will be able to move back to his natural position in right field.

Giancarlo Stanton has a chance to build on 2024 Yankees playoff run

When Stanton told that young fan the team would be alright, it's possible he was betting on himself to ride a resurgent 2024 season into 2025. He played 114 games last year, the most he has played in a season since 2021. He also hit for a .773 OPS, the highest since 2021 as well, while blasting 27 home runs.

And that pales in comparison to what Stanton did in the postseason as the Yankees reached their first World Series since 2009. He hit .273 during the Yankees' playoff run with seven home runs and 16 RBI in 55 at bats. Stanton was named ALCS MVP for his efforts.

Now 35 and with just one All-Star appearance in his last six seasons, Stanton is out to prove he still has it. As an injury-riddled full-time designated hitter, Stanton is in New York to do one thing: hit the ball hard.

His Statcast numbers show that's still possible. Stanton had a 55.1% hard hit rate in 2024, his second-best mark in the Statcast era. His home run percentage (5.9%) was down slightly from his career average (6.2%), but his barrel rate (20.7%) and average exit velocity (94.6 mph) show Stanton can still get it done.