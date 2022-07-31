Rumor: How Andrew Benintendi trade helped Yankees find potential new home for Joey Gallo

Joey Gallo and the New York Yankees are preparing to split ahead of the 2o22 MLB trade deadline. Despite his putrid performance this season, there are many teams looking into the 28-year-old outfielder. One of them is the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Brewers we reported to be one of the numerous teams interested in Gallo but the Yankees making a key trade may have given them a bigger reason to go after him. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Brew Crew were in on Andrew Benintendi before the Yankees swooped in and got him. Making that trade might have helped them find a team more desperate to take Gallo.

Yankees and Brewers have indeed talked a bit about Joey Gallo, who may fit Milwaukee much better than NYC. The Crew was in on Benintendi and could use OF help. @BNightengale mentioned Twins and Rays in addition to Brewers. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2022

The Brewers could use more hitting, especially in the outfield, and taking a swing on Gallo is a worthwhile risk considering how little it should cost to get him. The two-time All-Star has posted an OPS of .800 in four consecutive seasons before 2022 (except for the shortened 2020 season) and has value as a defender. His struggles with the Yankees are undeniable but he could be a quality player in a new setting.

Although Milwaukee has a great chance to win the NL Central, they could use some offensive upgrades. There should be plenty of names to target at the MLB trade deadline. Sluggers like J.D. Martinez, Willson Contreras and Josh Bell will be up for grabs. Those players would be wise to pursue but the Yankees’ outfielder would be easier to obtain.

The Brewers have one of the greater pitching staffs in baseball, led by Corbin Burnes. Adding more offense to get the team over the hump would be a wise move before the trade deadline expires. The Yankees, meanwhile, can finally free themselves of Gallo.