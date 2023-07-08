The 2023 Major League Baseball Draft will take place on July 9. We are here to share our MLB Draft odds series, while making a No. 1 overall pick prediction and pick for the 2023 MLB Draft.

The MLB Draft is here. Ultimately the top pick is always important to correctly make. The Pittsburgh Pirates have the top pick in the draft. Significantly, their biggest needs in the draft are pitching and outfield, as they are starting to thin out at those spots. General Manager Ben Cherington has some choices to make. Furthermore, it might be challenging to make a pick with the Pirates in playoff contention.

The Pirates already have great players in the pipeline. Amazingly, catcher Henry Davis and second baseman Nick Gonzales already look like exceptional picks. Top pitching prospects Anthony Solometo and Jared Jones are excelling in Double-A and Triple-A. Moreover, Solometo has now allowed an earned run in six of his last seven starts. The Pirates have some options to make.

Here are the No. 1 Pick MLB Draft odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Draft Odds: No. 1 Overall Pick Odds

Wyatt Langford: +160

Paul Skenes: +270

Max Clark: +300

Dylan Crews: +360

Walker Jenkins: +3000

Jacob Gonzalez: +11000

Why The Wyatt Langford Should Be The No. 1 Overall Pick

Langford is an exceptional player from Florida. Ultimately, he hit .373 with 21 home runs, 57 RBIs, and 83 runs over 64 games this season. But not many people are talking about him as the top pick. Regardless, his numbers indicate a potential for greatness. Langford can become a great asset for any team that drafts him.

Why Paul Skenes Should Be The No. 1 Overall Pick

The Pirates might want to improve their rotation down the line. Therefore, Skenes can be an excellent addition. Skenes tore it up at Air Force Academy before transferring to Louisiana State. Furthermore, he proceeded to go 12-2 with a 1.69 ERA over 19 starts. Skenes also won the College World Series award for the most outstanding player. Additionally, he helped LSU make it to the College World Series final. Skenes first threw 7 2/3 innings while allowing two earned runs and striking out 12 in a win over Tennessee. Then, he tossed eight shutout innings while allowing two hits and striking out nine in a win over Wake Forest. Skenes is the best pitcher in the draft.

Why Max Clark Should Be The No. 1 Overall Pick

Clark is the best high school player in the draft. Also, he has five-tool potential to be great. There are scouts that believe he has a similar skillset to Jarred Kelenic of the Seattle Mariners. Likewise, he is a left-handed bat with a potential for power. Clark finished his senior year by batting .646 with six home runs, 33 RBIs, and 45 runs. Additionally, he won the Gatorade Player of the Year award. If the Pirates decide to go in a different direction, Clark might be an option.

Why Dylan Crews Should Be The No. 1 Overall Pick

Everyone is talking about Crews, and he can certainly fill a void for any team. Moreover, there is a belief that he will advance past the minors quickly. Crews dominated the SEC and is making a name for himself as a potential generational player. Additionally, Crews can hit the ball to all sides of the field. He also reached base in every single game and finished his college career by reaching base in 75 consecutive games. Finally, he finished the season with a .426 batting average, 18 home runs, 70 RBIs, and 100 runs. Crews had a .380 batting average with 58 home runs, 184 RBIs, and 237 runs for his entire collegiate career. Therefore, he is an amazing option for the Pirates.

Why Walter Jenkins Should Be The No. 1 Overall Pick

Jenkins is another high school prospect that can make a mark. However, there are concerns about his injury history. Jenkins had a broken hamate bone and also had hip surgery. Regardless, he is only 18 years old and can be a middle-of-the-order threat. But there is a high-risk, high-reward tagline on him. Ultimately, he is a left-handed bat that can create some damage.

Why Jacob Gonzales Should Be The No. 1 Overall Pick

Gonzales is someone many consider a safe pick. Also, he can deliver on that promise. Gonzales has plenty of power and can become a home-run threat. Therefore, he would not be a bad selection. The Southern California native finished the season with a batting average of .327 with 10 home runs, 51 RBIs, and 46 runs. Additionally, he was an excellent fielder, finishing with only five errors and a .971 fielding percentage through 54 games this season. Gonzales will likely be the best fielder among the top picks.

Final No. 1 Overall Draft Prediction & Pick

There are plenty of options here. However, Crews is the star that can become a centerpiece for the Pirates for years to come.

Final No. 1 Overall Draft Prediction & Pick: Dylan Crews: +360