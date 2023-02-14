It’s hard to find a more exciting event in any sport’s offseason than a big trade. Even though the actual games may be months away, a huge trade drives fans crazy imagining how a player might fare with their new team. That’s the magic of the offseason, really, and trades embody it more than anything else.

Over the past few years, the NFL has been no stranger to blockbuster deals. Last offseason alone, stars like Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson, Tyreek Hill, A.J. Brown and more found themselves on new teams thanks to massive trades. With the way this offseason is shaping up in the early going, we could see another flood of massive trades coming very soon.

For insight on the Chiefs’ Super Bowl 57 win over the Eagles, listen below:

With that said, here are four trades that would shake up the entire offseason.

4. Colts trade up to No. 1 overall

Colts receive: 2023 first-round pick (No. 1 overall)

2023 first-round pick (No. 1 overall) Bears receive: 2023 first-round pick (No. 4 overall), 2023 second-round pick (No. 35 overall), 2024 third-round pick

To kick off this list, we have a trade involving only draft picks and no players. The Chicago Bears trading the first overall pick feels extremely likely at this point, as they do not need a quarterback and can get a haul for the pick if they trade it. Chicago held the second overall pick for much of the season, but jumped up to first after the Houston Texans beat the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18.

If the Bears do decide to trade the pick, then trading with the Colts to move down to fourth makes sense. This would ensure that Chicago gets one of Jalen Carter or Will Anderson Jr., as the Colts and Texans will almost certainly take QBs and the Cardinals should take one defensive player, leaving the Bears with the other. Alternatively, they could opt to trade down again to accrue even more draft capital.

On the other hand, this move also makes a ton of sense for Indianapolis as well. The Colts desperately need a quarterback, and while it may seem like they can get Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud with the current draft order, another team trading up to first overall ruins that entire plan. It would be a good idea for the Colts to trade up to first overall to ensure they get their top QB target (and one-up the division-rival Texans).

The framework for this trade is based on a 2001 deal between the Atlanta Falcons and San Diego Chargers, where Atlanta jumped up to No. 1 overall to select Michael Vick in exchange for the No. 5 overall pick, a 2001 third-rounder, a 2002 second-rounder and wide receiver Tim Dwight. This is also in line with Chicago’s reported asking price for the pick, so everything checks out.

3. Cardinals trade DeAndre Hopkins to the Giants

Giants receive: WR DeAndre Hopkins

WR DeAndre Hopkins Cardinals receive: 2023 second-round pick (No. 57 overall), 2023 fourth-round pick (No. 128 overall)

Now we get to our first trade involving players themselves. The Arizona Cardinals trading away star wideout DeAndre Hopkins seems all but certain at this point as the team prepares to enter a rebuild. If/when the Cardinals decide to trade him, Hopkins may find himself in the Big Apple.

The New York Giants have a number of characteristics that make them an ideal landing spot for Hopkins. They were a playoff team this season and should still compete next season, and they are one of few teams that have the cap space to withstand Hopkins’ massive cap hit. Not to mention, they also have a massive hole at wide receiver. The New England Patriots also share many of these traits, but considering that their offensive coordinator is Bill O’Brien, with whom Hopkins is not on great terms, Foxborough seems an unlikely destination.

With the addition of Hopkins, New York could catapult into being a consistent playoff team in the NFC. The best part is it shouldn’t cost the Giants much to get the star wideout.

2. Packers trade Aaron Rodgers to the Raiders

Raiders receive: QB Aaron Rodgers

QB Aaron Rodgers Packers receive: 2023 first-round pick (No. 9 overall), 2024 first-round pick

Aaron Rodgers is likely the biggest star on the trade market this offseason. The Green Bay Packers superstar has been in trade rumors for the last few years, but it feels much more real this time. While the New York Jets seem to be the team most often linked to Rodgers, the Las Vegas Raiders might be even more exciting.

After all, who wouldn’t want to see Rodgers and Davante Adams reunited?

Everyone knows that Las Vegas needs a new quarterback, as Derek Carr is on his way out. The Raiders can address this issue in a few ways, whether it be through the draft or free agency. That said, it’s hard to envision a better scenario than landing a true superstar in Rodgers. It will cost a lot, but it might just be worth it.

On Green Bay’s side, it might be time to pull the plug on the Rodgers era. The team hasn’t won a Super Bowl in over a decade, and given the current state of the roster, that’s unlikely to change soon. Not to mention, Jordan Love has been on the bench for three years now, and he might want out if Rodgers stays around.

If this trade happens exactly this way, the Raiders will have traded three straight first-round picks to the Packers. However, when a team can acquire two legit superstars in Adams and Rodgers, it’s absolutely worth it. Meanwhile, Green Bay gets some useful draft capital to help kick-start a new era.

1. Lamar Jackson and Tua Tagovailoa swap teams

Dolphins receive: QB Lamar Jackson

QB Lamar Jackson Ravens receive: QB Tua Tagovailoa, WR Cedrick Wilson Jr., 2024 and 2025 first-round picks

This might be the single most outlandish trade in recent NFL history. However, an anonymous NFL executive has reportedly said that a QB swap between the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins “could make sense.” Now this doesn’t mean this trade is likely at all, or even possible, really. That said, there are a few reasons why it might (using that word very loosely) work.

For one, both teams are facing questions with their respective quarterbacks. Jackson and the Ravens are far apart in contract talks, and trade calls are coming fast. Meanwhile, Tua’s future is unclear after multiple concussions this season, and the Dolphins have been linked to other QBs.

Additionally, both quarterbacks have ties to the other’s city. Jackson is a South Florida-native and became a legend in the area while playing high school football. On the other hand, Tagovailoa’s brother, Taulia Tagovailoa, plays quarterback at Maryland and is returning for his senior season in 2023.

Again, this is going off just one rumor and there are many problems with it, such as Miami’s cap situation, Tagovailoa’s contract ending soon and Baltimore’s insistence that they will keep Jackson. Hell, the chance of this happening is well below 1% if we’re being even remotely realistic. However, there’s no denying that this trade is a ton of fun to speculate about.