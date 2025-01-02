WWE must be like a family, as three of their top stars hung out to celebrate New Year's. WWE's LA Knight, Bianca Belair, and Montez Ford were seen partying together.

In a video posted by WrestlingWorldCC on X, formerly Twitter, the three WWE stars are seen as the New Year's countdown concludes. It begins with just Belair and Ford, the latter of which is donning the sunglasses he wears during his entrance as a part of the Street Profits before Knight jumps in.

Belair and Ford share a New Year's kiss. Knight is then seen embracing who appears to be his partner, who does not fully get into the frame.

It is nice to see WWE stars hanging out outside of the ring. All three stars in the video are some of the company's top babyface stars. Knight is also fresh off a car accident that he talked about during a recent live event in Baltimore, Maryland.

Knight is fresh off losing his United States Championship to Shinsuke Nakamura. It was his first singles championship reign on the main roster since making the leap in 2022. The reign ended at Survivor Series: WarGames after 119 days.

He has become popular with the WWE Universe since reverting to his LA Knight moniker. Originally, he was called up to the main roster and given a new gimmick. He was Max Dupri, the leader of the Maximum Male Models.

That slowly died out, though, and he reverted to his NXT gimmick. He hasn't looked back since making the change. He has gotten to feud with the likes of Roman Reigns, The Miz, and Logan Paul over the last couple of years.

Knight won the United States Championship off of Paul at SummerSlam in August 2024. The two had their long-awaited clash for the title, which Knight won.

Belair is one-half of the current Women's Tag Team Champions with Jade Cargill. However, her tag team partner is currently out with an injury, so Naomi has filled in for her.

Since joining the WWE main roster in 2020, Belair is already a three-time world champion. She has also won the Women's Tag Team Championship twice (with Cargill) and won the Women's Royal Rumble in 2021.

Her husband, Ford, is a part of the Street Profits with Angelo Dawkins. They have been together since 2016 and are still going strong.

Together, they have won the SmackDown and RAW Tag Team Championships. Additionally, they have won the NXT Tag Team Championship. They are the second-ever WWE Tag Team Triple Crown Champions in history.