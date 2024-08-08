When you look at the unofficial San Francisco 49ers depth chart in early August, as one does, you might find some surprises. You might have an eye-opening revelation or even find yourself nonplussed. And why is it unofficial if they officially released the depth chart? Unfortunately, that's a question with no answer.

After a tough Super Bowl loss to close out the season, all eyes will be on the 49ers. How will the defending NFC champs hold up in 2024? We'll soon find out.

As for the depth chart, the 49ers have a loaded roster with backups who are challenging for more playing time. There is a future Hall of Famer who has yet to report and is on the Did Not Report (DNR) list. And what's the latest trade news with Brandon Aiyuk, anyway?

Reading the unofficial 49ers depth chart tea leaves

Considering the 49ers' depth chart is for Week 1 of the preseason, I am a bit confused as to why the normal starters are listed as first-string at all. Most teams don't play their starters to protect them, so maybe that's why it's unofficial.

For now, All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams has yet to report, holding out for an updated contract. With that, he's on the DNR list. If anybody is so good that they can afford to take a few extra weeks off, it's Williams. Jaylon Moore, not quite a household name yet, is penciled in as the starting left tackle.

Since Dre Greenlaw is recovering from his Achilles injury, which occurred during the Super Bowl, the 49ers depth chart has Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles listed as the “SAM” linebacker, aka the strong-side LB. San Francisco signed LB De'Vondre Campbell, a First-team All-Pro with the Green Bay Packers in 2021.

Weirdly, the 49ers have CB Deommodore Lenoir listed twice as both right cornerback and nickelback. San Francisco also has a few backups, like CB Isaac Yiadom and rookie Renardo Green out of FSU, but opted to list them as second-string.

Though, many believe he'll be starting at center, Jon Feliciano is at backup right guard. Rookie WR Ricky Pearsall can be found behind Chris Conley on the 49ers depth chart. Would San Francisco keep it that way should Aiyuk move on? We'll save that speculation for another day.

You can also find S Talanoa Hufanga and DL Drake Johnson on the PUP list. Once healthy, Hufanga will likely start at strong safety, while Jackson will be in a heavy rotation behind the newly acquired veteran pass-rusher Leonard Floyd.