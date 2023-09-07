Of course, nobody was happier than Nick Bosa when he agreed to a five-year, $170 million contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers. But some of Nick Bosa's teammates might not have been far behind. From Fred Warner to Trent Williams to Deebo Samuel, several 49ers players expressed how happy they were to have the 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year back for the start of the 2023 season.

“I'm sure everybody knows how he makes everybody's life easier,” Warner told reporters before Wednesday's practice, via 49ers Webzone. “Not just me. Being one of the most dominant defensive players in the league in the run and pass game, just the most complete player on the edge, clears a lot of things up for me.”

The 49ers have reached consecutive NFC Championship Games with a top-three defense. Bosa has been the best player for the unit, totaling 34 sacks since 2021. With Bosa constantly putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks, Warner has recorded at least 130 tackles in both seasons.

If Bosa is San Francisco's best defensive player, Williams is probably the 49ers' top offensive player. The starting left tackle allowed just one sack last season and is thrilled to have Bosa back for Week 1.

“I do miss being able to pick each other's brain and just having him here, him being in my corner, me being in his corner,” Williams said. “I definitely miss him. … He's one of those guys that you really need in the locker room.”

Despite being away from the team during his holdout, Bosa is expected to be on the field alongside Warner and Williams when the 49ers visit the Pittsburgh Steelers to start the 2023 season.