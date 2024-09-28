As the Las Vegas Aces prepare to take on the New York Liberty, Aces guard Kelsey Plum dropped her truth on her teammate and MVP, A'ja Wilson.



“I want to go to war with someone who isn’t afraid of the moment,” Plum said, via Khristina Williams on X.



Wilson certainly isn't afraid of the moment. She's won back-to-back championships with the Aces and has one WNBA Finals MVP. Not to mention, She has three MVP trophies and two WNBA Defensive Player of the Year trophies. Wilson officially secured the 2024 WNBA MVP after posting a historic season.



The hardware is plentiful but Wilson wants to cement her legacy this season. The Aces have a shot of winning the WNBA Finals for a three-peat. That hasn't been accomplished since the Houston Comets. They won four consecutive titles (1997-2000) with their trio of Hall-of-Famers Tina Thompson, Sheryl Swoopes, and Cynthia Cooper.

What does Aces' Kelsey Plum mean by A'ja Wilson not being afraid of the moment?

Since the 2022 season, Wilson has been on a different planet. Her offensive game has developed before everyone's eyes. The three-point shot, her post moves, footwork, and overall jump shot have been excellent. While Aces head coach Becky Hammon has helped Wilson's development, the star forward has been in a league of her own.

In the 2024 season, Wilson had the most points and rebounds in a single season in WNBA history. Not to mention, her durability has been impressive as well, playing in 38 of 40 games. That's also while she traveled to Paris and represented USA Basketball in the Summer Olympics.

However, in the playoffs, Wilson's game elevates. So far, she's averaging 22.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, two assists and 3.5 blocks. Although she's shooting 47.4% from the field, she's made all of her free throws. She also played the Seattle Storm, whose main core spent their first season together. As the Aces take on the Liberty, they'll see a familiar foe once again.

The two squared off in the 2023 WNBA Finals, where the conversation was between Liberty forward Breanna Stewart and Wilson. They were in the MVP race and Stewart came out with the trophy. Despite Wilson not proving anything for her MVP trophy, she still proved her status as the most dominant player in the league.

New York has a 32-8 record, the best in the league, heading into the postseason. They also have a second consecutive season of their core. Stewart, Jonquel Jones, and Sabrina Ionescu highlight the star-studded matchup for a shot at the WNBA Finals.