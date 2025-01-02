Even in a heartbreaking loss to Texas in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals at the Peach Bowl on Wednesday, Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo became a college football hero. Skattebo led a massive comeback by the Sun Devils in the fourth quarter and nearly did enough to get the win for his team.

During the game, the ESPN broadcast continued to show Skattebo's dad in the stands going through all of the emotions of the game. After the game, he posted a heartwarming message on social media congratulating hiss one on a great game and season, via Bleacher Report.

Just like he did all season, Skattebo did it all in this game. He ran the ball 30 times for 143 yards and two touchdowns, including the go-ahead touchdown for Arizona State in overtime. He also punched in the final two-point conversion in regulation that tied the game up for the Sun Devils. He caught eight passes for 99 yards as well, including a long reception that set up that final touchdown.

Skattebo even threw the ball in this one. With Arizona State facing a crucial fourth down while trailing 24-8 in the fourth quarter, Kenny Dillingham called a double pass. Quarterback Sam Leavitt pitched it out to Skattebo who launched the ball downfield to Malik McClain for a 42-yard touchdown ton kickstart the comeback.

That type of versatility and playmaking ability is what helped make Skattebo one of the most beloved players in college football this season, and also what garnered him significant Heisman Trophy consideration. The star running back finished in fifth place in the vote, just missing out on a spot in New York City as a finalist.

For the season before Wednesday's game, Skattebo ran for 1,568 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground. He also served as this Arizona State football team's second-leading receiver with 506 yards and three touchdowns on 37 catches. Skattebo will now turn his focus to the NFL Draft, where teams will certainly be interested in his powerful running style and his versatile skillset. If Skattebo tests well at the combine in a few months, he could be one of the draft's biggest risers during the lead-up to the event.