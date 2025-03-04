ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Kings return to home ice as they host the St. Louis Blues. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Blues-Kings prediction and pick.

The Blues come into the game at 29-27-6 on the year, which places them in fifth in the Central Division. As they sit outside a playoff spot, the Blues are mulling their options at the trade deadline. In their last game, the Blues faced the Dallas Stars. It was a back and forth first period, with each team scoring in the first four minutes, and the Stars came away with a 3-2 lead. In the second period, the Stars would strike first with a proper Hintz goal, but Nathan Walker would make it a one goal game again. Still, Wyatt Johnston would score his second and third goals of the game in the third period as the Stars won the game 6-3.

Meanwhile, the Kings are 31-20-8 on the year, which places them in third in the Pacific Division. That has the Kings exploring upgrade options at the trade deadline. In their last game, the Kings faced the Blackhawks. The Blackhawks struck first on a goal from Alec Martinez, but Anze Kopitar would tie the game in the first period. Still, the Blackhawks would score twice in the second period, and then add two more in the third period, as the Blackhawks would win the game 5-1.

Here are the Blues-Kings NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blues-Kings Odds

St. Louis Blues: +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: +142

Los Angeles Kings: -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline: -172

Over: 5.5 (+100)

Under: 5.5 (-122)

How To Watch Blue vs Kings

Time: 10:30 PM ET/ 7:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Blues Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Blues are led by Robert Thomas on the top line this year. He leads the team in both assists and points, coming in with 16 goals and 34 assists this year. He is joined on the top line by Jake Neighbours and Pavel Buchnevich. Neighbours comes in with 15 goals and 15 assists this year while having five goals and four assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Buchnevich comes in with 13 goals and 29 assists this year.

Jordan Kyrou leads the team in goals this year, while sitting second on the team in points, playing from the second line. He comes into the game with 24 goals and 25 assists, while having six goals and seven asssits on the power play. He is joined by Dylan Holloway on the second line. Holloway is third on the team in points this year, coming in with 20 goals and 26 assists this year.

Jordan Binnington is expected to be in goal for the Blues in this one. He is 18-20-4 on the year with a 2.81 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage. Since the 4 Nations break he is 3-1, allowing just seven goals over the four games.

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

Adrian Kempe and Anze Kopital lead the top line for the Kings this year. Kempe leads the team in goals and points this year, coming into the game with 26 goals and 24 assists, good for 50 points. He also has four goals and five assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Kopitar leads the team in assists while sitting second on the team in points. He comes in with 14 goals and 34 assists this year, good for 48 points. He also has three goals and 12 assists on the power play. The line is rounded out by Alex Turcotte, who has seven goals and 14 assists.

Meanwhile, Kevin Fiala leads the second line. He is third on the team in points this year, having 24 goals and 15 assists on the year. Further, he has eight goals and seven assists on the power play. He is joined on the line by Quinton Byfield, who is fourth on the team in points. Byfield has 11 goals and 23 assists this year.

Darcy Kuemper is expected to be in goals for the Kings. He is 18-8-6 this year with a 2.38 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. He is 2-2 since the break, but has given up 15 goals in the four games.

Final Blues-Kings Prediction & Pick

The Kings come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. They are scoring just 2.81 goals per game, but are sixth in the NHL in goals against per game. Meanwhile, the Blues are scoring just 2.84 goals per game while sitting 18th in the NHL in goals against per game. Still, Jordan Binnington has been the better goaltender as of late. The Blues also just beat the Kings 4-1 less than a week ago. They have won four of the last five, while the Kings have lost four straight. Take the Blues in this one.

Final Blues-Kings Prediction & Pick: Blues ML (+142)