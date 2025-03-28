ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Calgary Flames will travel up the AB-2 to clash with the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. It will be the Battle of Alberta as we continue our NHL odds series and make a Flames-Oilers prediction and pick.

The Flames and Oilers have won 140 regular-season games apiece. The Oilers are 8-2 in the past 10 games against the Flames, including 3-2 in the past five games at Rogers Place. Recently, the teams have played twice, with the Oilers beating the Flames 4-2 on November 3 at the Saddledome, and the Flames beating the Oilers 4-1 at Rogers Place prior to that.

Here are the Flames-Oilers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Flames-Oilers Odds

Calgary Flames: +1.5 (-194)

Moneyline: +142

Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+156)

Moneyline: -172

Over: 5.5 (-138)

Under: 5.5 (+112)

How To Watch Flames vs Oilers

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Flames Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Flames have some hope as they keep winning to keep themselves in the playoff race. Amazingly, Nazem Kadri just made franchise history, becoming the first player in franchise history to score back-to-back overtime winners. Now, the Flames will look to ride the momentum and use Kadri to try and catapult them against a shorthanded Oilers. The Flames hope to replicate what they did in October when they went into Rogers Place and won.

That game did not start so well, as they fell behind 1-0 after the first period. Then, Rasmus Andersson tied the game with a snipe into the net to make it 1-1. Anthony Mantha made it 2-1 in the third period. Then, Justin Kirkland added a goal to make it 3-1. Connor Zary cashed in with 24 seconds left to finish off a 4-1 win.

The Flames fired 29 shots on goal. Somehow, they won this game despite winning just 44 percent of the faceoffs. Calgary also scored four goals despite going 0 for 3 on the powerplay.

Dan Vladar was on his game, stopping 25 shots and allowing one goal. The defense in front of him killed the lone penalty they faced. The defense leveled 28 hits and blocked 17 shots to prevent Vladar from facing real danger.

The Flames will cover the spread if Kadri can get some shooting chances and fire another one at the net. Then, the defense must protect the goalie, whether it's Dustin Wolf or Vladar, and not let the Oilers get good chances.

Why the Oilers Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Oilers are one of the favorites to win the Stanley Cup. However, things are going off the rails right now, as they currently are without Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl. That was not more evident than what happened on Thursday when the Seattle Kraken destroyed the Oilers at home. Yet, there is some hope on the horizon. While neither will be available for this game, Draisaitl will be back soon, which can only help the Oilers. But the Oilers may be without McDavid until the playoffs begin and must find a way to create scoring chances without him.

The Oilers will rely on guys like Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Jeff Skinner. Also, they have good depth with guys like Adam Henrique and Corey Perry. This offense fired 31 shots at the net against the Flames in their last win. Also, they had no problem firing shots at the net against the Dallas Stars. But the Oilers need one of these guys to create chances.

Stuart Skinner sustained an injury on Wednesday, which means Calvin Pickard might start. If that is to happen, he must lock in, and the defense in front of him must prepare to defend. When the Oilers beat the Flames, the defense leveled 19 hits and blocked 25 shots. Additionally, they must avoid taking penalties.

The Oilers will cover the spread if Hyman and Nugent-Hopkins can step up in the absence of Draisaitl and McDavid. Then, the defense must prevent Kadri from getting loose.

Final Flames-Oilers Prediction & Pick

The Flames are 35-36 against the spread, while the Oilers are 26-46. Additionally, the Flames are 20-15 against the spread on the road, while the Oilers are 12-25 against the spread at home. The Flames are 30-39-2 against the over/under, while the Oilers are 34-35-3 against the over/under.

Not having McDavid and Draisaitl will be a problem, and it has already started showing in their past two games where their offense has been limited and their defense has lapsed completely. Because of this, I think the Oilers will continue to struggle. While the Oilers are almost locked into a playoff spot, they will have trouble winning this game. I actually think the Flames will beat the Oilers again, covering the spread on the road.

Final Flames-Oilers Prediction & Pick: Flames +1.5 (-194)