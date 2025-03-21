ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Hornets are in the middle of a lost season, while the Thunder are arguably the best team in the NBA this season. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Hornets-Thunder prediction and pick.

There's an argument that the Hornets are the worst team in the NBA. They have a 17-51 record and have lost three of their last four games. The roster has some talent, but it has been a rough year due to injuries and roster turnover. LaMelo Ball is the biggest key for the Hornets, and he should be available. They need him to put the team on his back if they can win the game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's MVP-caliber season has carried the Thunder. With Jalen Williams out, Chet Holmgren is next in line for backup to Alexander. The Thunder are in contention for the best team in the NBA, have a 57-12 record, and have won four straight. They have a loaded roster and have the pieces to extend their winning streak against the Hornets, especially at home.

Here are the Hornets-Thunder NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hornets-Thunder Odds

Charlotte Hornets: +19.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +1300

Oklahoma City Thunder: -19.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -3000

Over: 222.5 (-110)

Under: 222.5 (-110)

How To Watch Hornets vs. Thunder

Time: 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast

Why the Hornets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Hornets' solid defense has been a bright spot compared to the offense, but it has still been inconsistent. They are 15th in scoring defense at 113.7 points per game, 15th in field goal defense at 46.7%, and ninth in three-point defense at 35.3%.

Thanks to Mark Williams, this frontcourt has been solid. He is the team's leading rebounder, averaging 10 per game. Williams is also the block leader, averaging 1.2 per game. Regarding on-ball defense, they have been elite, with eight different players averaging at least one steal, and Josh Okogie leads the team with 2.7 steals per game.

This defense will show up against the Thunder, but there's a question of if it will be enough. The Thunder have playmakers all over the court, but the Hornets will at least put up a fight on this side of the court.

Why the Thunder Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Hornets' offense has one of the worst in the NBA this season. They are 28th in scoring, at 105.7 points per game, 30th in field goal percentage, at 42.8%, and 28th in three-point percentage, at 33.8%.

Seven different Hornets are averaging over double digits in scoring, showing that this offense at least has balance despite its struggles. Ball is the big key for the Hornets, but Miles Bridges has also stepped up next to him, averaging 21.1 points per game. Ball leads the team in scoring and assists with 25.4 points and 7.2 assists per game.

Ball holds this offense together because they don't have much next to him. Charlotte will have both Ball and Bridges available, but this offense will struggle against the Thunder, given how well their defense has been played.

The Thunder have been one of the most consistent offenses in the NBA this season. They are fourth in scoring at 119.8 points per game, eighth in field goal percentage at 48%, and 10th in three-point percentage at 36.8%.

Five different Thunder players are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander being the biggest star and the engine that drives this offense. The MVP favorite, he averages 33 points per game and leads the team in assists at 6.2 per game this season.

Gilgeous-Alexander makes everything on this offense work, but with Jalen Williams injured, Holmgren has been massive now that he is healthy and is highly versatile at his size. They should score and succeed against a solid Hornets defense, especially at home in Oklahoma City.

The Thunder's defense has been outstanding this year and is probably the best in the entire NBA. They are second in scoring defense, at 107 points per game, first in field goal defense, at 43.5%, and first in three-point defense, at 33.7%.

The frontcourt has been tremendous and a significant strength for the Thunder. Isaiah Hartenstein is the leading rebounder with 11.1 per game, but Holmgren is right behind him with 8.5 per game. Holmgren is also the block leader, averaging 2.5 per game, and is one of the best in the entire NBA. The on-ball defense has also been great for Oklahoma City, with five different defenders averaging at least one steal, and Gilgeous-Alexander is the steals leader, averaging 1.8 per game.

This defense has been great, and they can shut down any offense in the NBA. The Hornets are struggling and have dealt with all sorts of roster turnover. The Thunder should dominate on this side of the court.

Final Hornets-Thunder Prediction & Pick

The Hornets' defense can slow down the Thunder, but Oklahoma City is too good and has been inconsistent. This game is going to get out of hand very quickly. The Thunder win and cover at home.

Final Hornets-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder -19.5 (-110)