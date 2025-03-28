ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The St. Louis Cardinals host the Minnesota Twins for Game 2 of the MLB season. The Cardinals earned the win on Opening Day, and then both teams had the day off on Friday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Twins-Cardinals prediction and pick.

Twins-Cardinals Projected Starters

Joe Ryan vs. Erick Fedde

Joe Ryan is one of the game's top young hurlers. His consistency has been a plus for him and he is available for 23+ starts a season. Ryan improved on his ERA from two seasons ago as he ended with a 3.60 ERA and 0.99 WHIP. He had the highest WAR of his career at 2.3 with 147 strikeouts in 135 innings. His innings were lower than the past three seasons but the good news is that he hardly walked batters with only 23 free bases allowed and a 6.4 K/BB.

Erick Fedde was traded from the Chicago White Sox to the Cardinals at the trade deadline last season. He pitched very well for the Sox but his numbers were not as great in St. Louis. In 21 starts in Chicago, he had a 3.11 ERA, 108 K's, and a 1.14 WHIP in 121 innings. In 10 starts for the Red Birds, He had a 3.72 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, and 49 hits allowed in 55 innings. Fedde had a 4.7 WAR for the White Sox and just a 0.9 WAR for St. Louis.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-Cardinals Odds

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -120

St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: +102

Over: 7.5 (-122)

Under: 7.5 (+100)

How to Watch Twins vs. Cardinals

Time: 2:15 pm ET/11:15 am PT

TV: FS1

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Twins fell to the Cardinals on Opening Day and scored only three runs. This could be a down year compared to last season. They don't have a bona fide star on the roster. Royce Lewis is projected to be one, but his injury history has gotten in the way, and it continues to do so. He is on the IL to begin the year and the team's top hitter right now is unknown. A lineup of Carlos Correa, Jose Miranda, Ty France, Byron Buxton, and Trevor Larnach doesn't frighten opposing pitchers. Expect a similar lineup for the Twins in Game 2 as they face another right-hander.

The rotation has solid pieces to it but nothing that will carry them to a dominant record. With the day off on Friday, the bullpen will be rested.

The Twins are projected to win 84.5 games on FanDuel, so the idea is that they will contend for the postseason. They won 82 games a season ago.

Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cardinals are in a similar position to the Twins. They don't have a superstar. Nolan Arenado is past his prime, and Jordan Walker has taken a long stroll on his development to the major league level. Walker is only 22 years old and has plenty of time ahead, but it's clear he hasn't lived up to the Cardinals' expectations. Unless the Red Birds flip a switch and ride early season momentum, it may be a difficult year for them. They won 83 games this season. I don't expect them to win 80 this year. Their win total is set at 75 wins.

Expect a similar lineup for the Cardinals in Game 2 as they face another right-hander.

Final Twins-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

St. Louis won the opener as Arenado and Lars Nootbaar hit home runs. Sonny Gray pitched very well and earned the win. Playing in front of their home crowd again, I like the Cardinals to cover the run-line. The Over at 7.5 is another good call as that covered in the opener.

Final Twins-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Cardinals +1.5 (-176), Over 7.5 (-122)