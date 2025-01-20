Following a divisional-round matchup that went down to the wire against the Baltimore Ravens, the Buffalo Bills' social media team had an array of post-game jabs to send to their less fortunate opponents. After Mark Andrews' dropped two-point conversion, the Bills unloaded the vault of memes they had stockpiled for a victory for fans all across the internet to laugh at.

And since the Bills came away with the divisional-round victory on Sunday night, their social media page was flooded with memes, taking shots at the Ravens, the doubters, and anyone else in their way.

Their first victory post set the tone of how their page would look, with a video of Josh Allen alongside Sunday night's game preview picks from the CBS crew.

Expand Tweet

Then, the Bills would make their first of two Cars-themed posts of the night, taking a slight jab at Derrick Henry's “Lightning McQueen” nickname.

Expand Tweet

Following the first Cars post, the Bills got a little more personal, getting the Baltimore, MD, upset. Considering the region's claim to fame of crab, the Bills' social media department made sure to hammer that point.

Expand Tweet

With Baltimore fans punching the air after the Bills' last post, they hit the timeline with a video directed solely at their doubters, of which there were many. Although Ed Reed spent many years with the Ravens, the Bills' social team exposed him for his doubts. Although there were fewer doubters as the season progressed, the Bills addressed those who still didn't think they were good enough to make it as far as they have.

Expand Tweet

Reverting to their Cars post, the Bills went ahead and ran the same premise, but this time, they did it in video form instead of photo form. Just in case the picture didn't do justice, Buffalo's social media team had plenty of online ammo.

Expand Tweet

Now, some fans might think the Bills would've stopped after five memes, but they didn't. In fact, they went as far as to post seven memes, roasting the Ravens and those who wanted them to win. This time, Buffalo stayed relevant with the TikTok debacle in the United States, featuring social media user BigDaddyMarc40.

Expand Tweet

So, while some could argue that Allen and the other players were more excited for this team, the social media team might've actually been more jazzed. Had the Bills lost, they wouldn't have been able to drop the load of memes on social media.

But, since the Bills won, the social media team let the memes rip.