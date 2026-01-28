Boxing icon Ryan Garcia recently opened up and compared the current state of boxing to WWE. Discussing the recent influx of social media into boxing, Garcia claimed that the influence of social media makes the sport feel more like WWE.

Speaking to Igmob TV in a new interview, Garcia addressed the rise of social media usage in boxing and cited Jake Paul's example to justify his rise in the industry, while also discussing how it has left behind more professional boxers and fighters.

“It made it bigger and made it possibly a little bit more WWE, right? I mean, you got the likes of Jake Paul that gets opportunities that some fighters don’t get. But, you know, again, I tell people sometimes it’s working smarter, not harder, and he did put in the work, too, so we can’t take that away from him. But he did take a fast track, and I think if you have the ability to do it, why not? I mean, it’s there,” Garcia said.

“He took the fast track. I mean, it felt fast, but also, he did fight a lot of YouTubers before he got to the main stage. You know, he fought, what, AnEsonGib, and then he fought Nate Robinson, and just kind of kept growing naturally in the lore of can he do it, and then he started beating MMA fighters. To the public, they’re like, ‘Whoa, he beat a professional MMA fighter. Like, wow.’ So they started believing he was a good fighter and shit, and then just he lost to Tommy Fury.'

“People didn’t care. So he fought one real boxer before he lost to Anthony Joshua and lost. But, again, people were so infatuated that he was beating MMA fighters that it really made them believe that he was actually like them.”

Following a series of controversies, Garcia returned last year in May. 2025, against Rolando Romero in a losing cause. Meanwhile, Jake Paul is currently recovering from a broken jaw he suffered during his fight against Anthony Joshua in Dec. 2025. While Garcia and several other boxers still compete for a spot and limelight, Paul has recently emerged as one of the most famous boxers in the industry despite his background as an influencer.