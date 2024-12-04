The Denver Broncos won a wild game against the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football in Week 13. Rookie quarterback Bo Nix and Browns’ veteran passer Jameis Winston traded long touchdown passes on back-to-back plays in the third quarter and Browns’ receiver Jerry Jeudy had a record-breaking revenge game in a losing effort.

Following the Monday night victory the Broncos made a roster move, releasing wideout Josh Reynolds, per Bleacher Report’s James Palmer on X. Denver is moving on from the veteran WR just eight months into the two-year deal he signed prior to the 2024 season.

Reynolds was selected in the fourth round of the 2017 draft by the Los Angeles Rams. After an uneventful rookie campaign, Reynolds stepped up for the Rams in his sophomore season following an injury to Cooper Kupp. In 16 games, the second-year WR posted 29 receptions for 402 yards and five touchdowns as the Rams reached the Super Bowl but ultimately lost to the New England Patriots 13-3.

Reynolds spent the first four seasons of his career in Los Angeles before signing a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans in 2021. However, after Tennessee added Julio Jones, Reynolds became expendable and the Titans waived the wideout. The Detroit Lions claimed him off waivers and he spent the next two and a half seasons in Detroit.

The Broncos released Josh Reynolds months into a two-year deal

Reynolds had the best year of his career last season with the Lions, catching 40 passes for 608 yards and five touchdowns. The breakout campaign convinced the Broncos to sign Reynolds to a two-year, $14 million contract. The eighth-year veteran was brought in to help fill the void created when Denver traded Jerry Jeudy to the Browns.

Unfortunately, Reynolds has not been able to contribute much to the Broncos in his debut season in Denver as injuries have limited him to 12 receptions for 183 yards and one score in five games. His most memorable moment with the team occurred when Reynolds was shot after leaving a strip club in October. The wideout was shot in the left arm and in the back of the head, although the wounds were not life-threatening.

At the time of the shooting, Reynolds was already on the IR with a finger injury sustained in the Broncos’ Week 5 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. The fracture required surgery and has kept the receiver sidelined since.

Denver designated Reynolds to return from the IR, opening his 21-day window on November 13. The Broncos needed to reinstate the wideout to the active roster or lose him for the season to the injured reserve. The team opted to release Reynolds instead. He’ll now hit waivers and the team could ultimately re-sign him if he goes unclaimed.