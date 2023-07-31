Canada and Australia wrap up their 2023 FIFA World Cup group stage campaign when they square off at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium! Stay updated with the latest Women's World Cup series with our Canada-Australia odds, prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide.

The Canucks are currently in second place in the group, tied with points with the Nigerians. Canada remains unbeaten in the group stage, where they previously got a 2-1 win over Ireland.

The Australians have not been able to take their chances on home-court advantage, as Nigeria beat them in the previous match. This is a make-or-miss opportunity for the Matildas, and a win is a must-have.

Here are the FIFA Women's World Cup Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

FIFA Women's World Cup Odds: Canada-Australia Odds

Canada: +220

Australia: +120

Draw: +220

Over 2.5 Goals: +110

Under 2.5 Goals: -150

How To Watch Canada vs. Australia

TV: FOX Network, Peacock, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Stream: fuboTV, Peacock Premium, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, YouTube, FIFA+, FoxSports.com, Fox Sports App

Time: 6 AM ET / 3 AM PT

*Watch FIFA Women's World Cup LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Canada Will Beat Australia

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Canada currently shares the top spot in Group B with Nigeria, both having accumulated 4 points. In the 2019 France World Cup, they also made it to the Round of 16 but were eventually defeated by Sweden.

In their opening match, they played a scoreless draw against Nigeria, and in the subsequent game, they secured a 2-1 victory over the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday. A win in the next match will guarantee Canada a spot in the Round of 16, but they can also advance with a draw, provided they receive some assistance.

Throughout the group stage, the Canadian team has demonstrated remarkable solidity. Their defense has been consistent and vigilant, allowing only one goal in two matches. After failing to score in their opener, Canada found their offensive rhythm, achieving a 2-1 victory over Ireland on July 26. They dominated possession, controlling 62% of the game, and took 17 shots, seven of which were on target.

Canada has heavily relied on their world-class defense, conceding just one goal in two matches, courtesy of an impressive strike from Katie McCabe, who scored directly from a corner, earning a nomination for the Goal of the Tournament. Apart from that exceptional goal, their defense has been solid, limiting Nigeria to a single shot on target and restricting Ireland from creating clear-cut opportunities.

Forward Adriana Leon, participating in her third World Cup, possesses valuable experience on this stage and scored the crucial go-ahead goal in the 53rd minute against Ireland. Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan has exhibited exceptional instincts and recovery skills around the net, making six saves in the first two World Cup games, including five in the match against Ireland.

Despite facing adversity, Canada has managed to achieve positive outcomes. Coping with injuries to key players like Janine Beckie and Jessie Fleming, and sometimes struggling to impress, they have still managed to secure four points. Currently, there are no reported injury concerns for Canada this week, though defender Ashley Lawrence risks suspension for their next fixture if she receives a booking on Monday. Evelyne Viens, Vanessa Gilles, and Kadeisha Buchanan should also be careful as they have one yellow card each.

Why Australia Will Beat Canada

Australia should approach this must-win contest with aggression. They currently have three points, securing the third spot in the Group B standings. In the 2019 World Cup, they were eliminated in the Round of 16.

The loss against Nigeria at home was perhaps one of the biggest upsets in the tournament so far, regardless of how Australia views their performance. Nevertheless, they are still in the running and will aim to bounce back against Canada. In that match, Nigeria's offense came through with three goals, while the Matildas managed a late consolation goal in the 3-2 defeat at home.

With three points, Australia remains very much in contention for the Round of 16. However, they need a win and will be playing in front of their enthusiastic home fans in Melbourne. In their opening match, the Matildas defeated Ireland 1-0.

Forward Caitlin Foord has been instrumental in making plays around the net, providing an assist, and taking five shots during the match against Nigeria on July 27. Defender Steph Catley has also been a reliable asset for the Australian team, showcasing her ability to capitalize on scoring opportunities with one goal from three shots in her last two games. Midfielder Kyra Cooney-Cross, known for her excellent field vision, contributes as both a facilitator and attacker, recording one assist in the matchup against Nigeria.

Mary Fowler and Aivi Luik are both doubtful for Australia on Monday. On a positive note for Australia, captain Sam Kerr, who was sidelined in the first two games due to a calf injury, appears to be fit and available for selection. Now, with her return to the squad, the Chelsea forward will be eager to make up for lost time in Monday's match. Caitlin Foord should be careful as she already has a yellow card in this tourney.

Final Canada-Australia Prediction & Pick

Australia is still slightly favored over Canada in the odds despite being lower in the standings. However, the Canucks' unbeaten run should continue as they hold on to another win.

Final Canada-Australia Prediction & Pick: Canada (+220), Under 2.5 goals (-150)