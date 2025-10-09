Karrueche Tran and Deion Sanders are not beating the romance allegations now that the actress has yet again supported the Colorado football coach during another health crisis.

Coach Prime announced on Tuesday that he would be undergoing a blood clot procedure.

“I am having a procedure today,” Sanders said Tuesday, per Buffalo Stampede. “Prayerfully I’ll be right back at practice tomorrow. It is what it is. Found what we found. I have a wonderful team of doctors at UC Health and a team of wonderful trainers here. It has nothing to do with me working at the level and competing … it is hereditary. It is what it is. I trust God with all my heart.”

A vlog posted to YouTube on Oct. 7, showed Tran helping Sanders into his hospital gown, and he then proceeded to FaceTime one of his sons, Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Coach Prime mocked the crying Tran did in the last video where she sat beside him during his bladder removal surgery in which she just smiled at his impression of her.

According to the recent vlog, which is documented by his son Deion Sanders Jr. and his media company, Well Off Media, this is the two-time Super Bowl champion's 16th surgery in recent years.

Karrueche Tran and Deion Sanders spark romance rumors

The rumored couple was first spotted back in February holding hands in Los Angeles but it wasn't until his bladder removal surgery that fans really suspected that the two might be an item. However, despite Tran supporting Sanders at his bedside, the two have not confirmed a romance between the two.

There have been a couple of hints such as the Claws actress saying she likes “older men” to TMZ last month and Sanders commenting on a photo of Tran accepting an award.

Whether there is anything going on between Tran and Sanders officially fans might never know but since Coach Prime announced he was cancer-free, he has been sharing how his healing journey has been going.

“Now I got different battles. I'm not just battling the football team across from me. I'm battling peeing every night,” he said on Good Morning America Oct. 7, adding that he “depends on Depends,” a brand that he is now partnered with.

However, since the recent surgery, Sanders is back at practice and is gearing up for Colorado's next game which is against Iowa State on Saturday, Oct. 11.