Steve Nash didn’t expect to break the internet with one podcast quote, but that’s exactly what happened when he joined LeBron James on Mind Game Pod. The two-time MVP opened up about his teenage years and the overwhelming influence of Black culture on his basketball journey — and his words stirred emotions across the internet, per Newsbreak.

“When I started playing basketball, I fell in love with everything about it — the Air Jordan 1s, Spike Lee commercials, all of it,” Nash told LeBron. “Let’s be real, I wanted to be Black.”

The statement, simple in delivery but layered in meaning, was a reflection of his admiration for the Black athletes and entertainers who shaped not only the game, but his worldview. Nash explained how growing up in Canada, his heroes — Isaiah Thomas, Michael Jordan, Tim Hardaway — were all Black. The music that moved him, the advertisements that caught his eye, and the style of play he mimicked all came from Black creators.

Admiration or appropriation? The internet weighs in

Reactions to Nash’s comment flew fast. Some praised him for speaking with raw honesty. “He real as hell for saying it out loud,” one user posted. Others called the moment “refreshing” and “a rare display of humility and truth.”

But not everyone saw it that way. One reply that gained traction read, “You’ll NEVER see a Black person say ‘I wanted to be White.’” Another accused Nash of not taking pride in his own identity: “No wonder you shipped every year.”

Nash stood by his words, even invoking white players like Austin Reaves who, like him, modeled their games on Black stars. “You want to emulate the greats,” he said plainly.

Known for his unselfish style and high basketball IQ, Steve Nash’s legacy on the court is secure. Off the court, another chapter starts in his life — one filled with introspection, cultural appreciation, and the kind of candor that doesn’t always come easy, especially from a Hall of Famer.