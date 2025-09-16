Taylor Swift fans are using the singer's recent engagement to Travis Kelce to mock NFL quarterbacks Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and Joe Burrow.

Swifties dressed up as Kansas City Chiefs head coach, Andy Reid, and held a sign that read, “Taylor has more rings than Josh, Lamar, and Burrow combined” at the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday (Sept. 14) against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Allen, Jackson, and Burrow have more than just being NFL quarterbacks in common; none of them has won a Super Bowl. The Swift fans were combining Kelce's three Super Bowl wins and her engagement ring as the “fourth win” in a tally against the NFL QBs.

Swift, who snuck into the Chiefs' first home game of the season on Sunday, announced her engagement to the Chiefs' tight end on August 26.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the couple wrote in the caption of their garden-themed proposal after two years of dating.

While this was Swift's first game of the season, the Chiefs played the Los Angeles Chargers in São Paulo, Brazil last week where they lost 27-21. Swift was not the only wife and girlfriend who decided to opt out of the overseas game as several others didn't take the 13 house flight from Kansas City.

“The travel and the cost and most importantly the security, which goes along with the aforementioned travel and cost, are all the reasons Taylor didn’t go to the game to see Travis play,” revealed a source via the The Daily Mail.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's friends are ‘thrilled' over engagement

Now that Swift and Kelce are engaged, they are ready to embark their next chapter together. Several celebrities have offered to help out with their wedding including Foreigner and Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro but no plans have been confirmed at this time. The couple is allegedly looking into getting married at Swift's Rhode Island estate but according to a source per PEOPLE, the couple “want to keep it more private” for their big day.

“It will definitely be a private affair and not a spectacle,” the source says. “They both have a close circle of friends, and they’ll respect their privacy.”

Kelce broke his silence on the engagement on his New Heights podcast he co-hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce.

“I appreciate everybody that reached out and sent something and all the posts and all the excitement that’s been going on,” he said. “It’s been really fun telling everybody who I’m going to be spending the rest of my life with.”