Ahead of Sunday afternoon's joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams, the rigors of training camp had already sidelined a handful of key pieces along the Los Angeles Chargers offense, including quarterback Justin Herbert, promising rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey, and two-year starter at right tackle Trey Pipkins. But on Sunday, it was the defense that suffered a blow in the form of a Joey Bosa hand injury that sent the 29-year-old veteran off the field after he had been dominating the early portions of practice. The Athletic's Daniel Popper broke the news on Twitter.

“Joey Bosa shaken up after rush in 11 on 11,” Popper said. “Something with his left hand/wrist. Heading inside w trainers now. Bosa had been dominating practice.”

It's an unfortunate reality, but watching Joey Bosa walk off the field in order to get care from the medical staff is something that the Chargers fans should be accustomed to at this point, though for Jim Harbaugh, Jesse Minter, and LA's new coaching staff, it's their first time watching this unfold. At this point in time, the severity of Bosa's injury is unclear, but given his injury history, it's hard not to assume the worst.

Can Joey Bosa stay on the field for the Chargers?

Joey Bosa will be going into his ninth season as a member of the Chargers organization, dating back to when the team was in their final season playing in San Diego, and each year the only thing holding Bosa back from being one of the league's premier edge rushers has been health. The former Ohio State Buckeye has played 16 games only three times in his NFL career, and in each of those seasons, Bosa notched double-digit sacks and was selected to the Pro Bowl at season's end.

The problem is, Joey Bosa has played in a combined 14 games in each of the last two seasons. His 2023 season came to an end in week 11 after a right foot sprain sent the eight-year veteran to the IR. He was limited to only five games during the 2022 season due to a groin injury.

Despite the baked in injury concerns, new Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter comes into the season feeling great about the prospect of Bosa and five-time All-Pro Khalil Mack terrorizing quarterbacks off the edge.

“Super excited about the dynamic there and what I think those guys can do for our defense,” Minter said back on July 31st. “Just excited to continue to progress with them, continue to try different things, and see what our best stuff can be given each situation.”