The Chargers have made a series of roster moves heading into Week 10. Set to be heavily favored against the Tennessee Titans, head coach Jim Harbaugh will have a talented wideout return on Sunday. Los Angeles signed wide receiver Jalen Reagor to the active roster on Wednesday. The first first-round will be looking to provide a boost to star quarterback Justin Herbert and a Chargers' offense that has struggled this year.

In a recent statement from Chargers Communications, the team confirmed Reagor's signing and announced that linebacker Junior Colson and wide receiver Simi Fehoko were being placed on the Reserve/Injured list. The moves come a day after the trade deadline, as Jim Harbaugh's team looks to solidify their roster, heading into a difficult stretch.

The Chargers' schedule is about to get way more difficult

Many of the Chargers' wins this year have come against some of the worst teams in the NFL. The Denver Broncos are Los Angeles' only victory against a team over .500. The other four were against the Las Vegas Raiders, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, and Cleveland Browns. If Jim Harbaugh is going to have a successful debut season, the Chargers will need to beat a bunch of playoff contenders over the next few weeks.

Following their home stand against a struggling Titans team, Justin Herbert and company have six daunting matchups coming up. First, they have two home games against the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens. Then comes two road matchups against the Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs. Followed by a home stand against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos. Overall, despite his recent praise of Justin Herbert, the partnership between the star QB and Jim Harbaugh has been bumpy so far.

While Herbert has a ten-to-one touchdown-to-interception ratio, his QBR ranks 17th in the NFL. In addition, the Chargers are only completing 200 passing yards a game, coming in at 21st overall. The offense, as a whole, is scoring 19.9 points per game, with the receiving core being a major weakness. Their most productive member by far has been rookie Ladd McConkey, who has only recorded 440 total yards.

A first-round pick out of TCU, Jalen Reagor has bounced around the league over the past few years. Drafted by the Eagles, the Waxahachie, Texas native spent two years in Philadelphia and then a year in New England and Minnesota, respectively. Reagor was elevated to the active roster in late October after being signed to the Chargers' practice squad in September.

He played three games with the Chargers and then was reverted back to the practice squad yesterday. With this news, though, the TCU standout will look to up his production after recently seeing action. Reagor caught four passes for 76 yards during those contests.