Travis Kelce may not have been sporting any gear when he and Taylor Swift attended Game 1 of the American League Championship Series in Yankee Stadium, but he is expressing his love for the Cleveland Guardians in the aftermath of the club's exhilarating 7-5 extra-innings victory.

A disastrous eighth-inning appearance by Emmanuel Clase, which resulted in Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton belting back-to-back home runs to give the New York Yankees the lead, set up Progressive Field for more Cleveland baseball anguish. Though, if this small-market club followed the script that was written for it before the 2024 season started, it would be watching the ALCS, and the entire MLB playoffs for that matter, from the couch.

Jhonkensy Noel saved the Guardians from a 3-0 deficit and smashed a game-tying homer with two outs in the ninth inning. Fellow pinch-hit postseason hero David Fry then sent the whole stadium into even more hysteria, as if it was possible, after notching a walk-off two-run long ball in the 10th. Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce proudly flaunted his Cleveland fandom once the perennial underdogs officially won this instant classic.

“Playoff baseball baby!!!” the Ohio native posted on X. “Cleveland Guardians have the city absolutely ROCKIN TONIGHT!! What a game!”

Guardians keep things interesting

Kelce and all Guardians supporters should be on a powerful adrenaline high after witnessing the reigning AL Central champions dodge what would have been a stomach-churning defeat. They finally break though in this series and can firmly gain momentum with a Game 4 win over the Yankees on Friday.

Kelce has a Super Bowl rematch with the San Francisco 49ers to mentally prepare for, but based on his fired-up reaction to this latest showstopper, he will be following the rest of the ALCS. The Guardians are trying to replicate some of the success the three-time champion has amassed in his magnificent career and win their first World Series in 76 years.

There is much work to still be done, but Kelce and the entire fan base should certainly bask in the mayhem that their team created on Thursday. Hopefully, everyone can recover from this intense roller coaster ride in time for Friday's 8:08 p.m. ET first pitch.