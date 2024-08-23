Before the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night preseason finale against the Chicago Bears, Patrick Mahomes took to the field to share a football with a young fan. Although the star signal-caller wouldn't be playing in the contest, the special moment shared with a young fan will last a lifetime.

It's been an eventful preseason for the Chiefs as they prepare for a potential three-peat. Chris Jones spoke about the history of what it would mean not only to him or the Chiefs, but to the NFL.

“When a lot of players retire, they always say that they want to leave the game better than they started. If we can get this three-peat and continue to adding legacy to the Kansas City Chiefs, I think that would be a huge accomplishment, not only for us but for the NFL.”

There have also been less serious moments, like when Mahomes completed a behind-the-back pass to Travis Kelce. Plus, the resulting in-game dueling commentary between the duo where each humorously shared their side of the story.

The legacy of Patrick Mahomes' era with the Chiefs

Creating special memories for the fans is part of the job for Mahomes. Whether he's being pelted by snowballs by Bills fans or sharing his love for Euro 2024, just about everything Mahomes touches turns to gold.

After winning Super Bowl 58 earlier this year, Mahomes addressed the three-peat and how much it would mean.

“We appreciate everything ya'll do…we know we had to go on the road last year, but I promise you next year we'll be at home. We're going for that three-peat so don't get it twisted. We're doing it. Three times, the first time in NFL history. Love ya'll,” Mahomes said, per Adam Schefter.

Tom Brady, the GOAT (for now) also shared his thoughts on a potential three-peat.

“To win one Super Bowl is extremely difficult. To win two back-to-back, what the Chiefs have done, as we know in the history of the sport, is nearly impossible. Win three in a row. There's a reason why no one's done it. To put three of those together, in back-to-back-to-back seasons, with drafting last, a very hard schedule, and all of the turnover in free agency. Guys continuing to be motivated, it's a big challenge,” the now TV sports analyst said.

Brady catches a lot of grief for his competitiveness, but his words here ring true.

“That's not to say the Chiefs couldn't accomplish that. Believe me, everybody would probably put them as one of the odds-on favorites to do it. Even then, there's not a 50 percent chance of that happening. They're way less than that. Those players are going to show up every day, they're going to have to put in the work like they have,” he declared.

One game at a time is how history is made, and if given the chance, everyone would pick Mahomes to lead their team to the Super Bowl.