The Los Angeles Clippers were one of the least active teams in the first two weeks of 2023 NBA free agency. Despite being linked to several marquee trade candidates, the Clippers have practiced restraint early in the offseason. Russell Westbrook owns the largest contract given out by Los Angeles in free agency, and his deal is worth fewer than $8 million.

Without any space under the salary cap, the Clippers didn't sign a single player in free agency who ended last season with another team. Los Angeles re-signed a pair of players to affordable contracts and traded for another role player. The moves are intended to complement Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, who will try for a fifth year to deliver the Clippers their first-ever NBA Finals appearance.

The Phoenix Suns eliminated the Clippers in a five-game series during the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. How much has Los Angeles done to improve its chances of making a deep postseason run in 2024?

Let's grade all of the Clippers' 2023 free agency signings and trades.

Clippers sign Russell Westbrook to a two-year, $7.86 million contract

Westbrook has quickly gone from owning one of the NBA's worst contracts to being a relative bargain. Last offseason, Westbrook picked up his $47.1 million player option with the Los Angeles Lakers. One year later, Westbrook is playing for Los Angeles' other franchise at a fraction of the cost. The Clippers owe Westbrook $3.8 million for the 2023-2024 season. He has a $4 million player option for the 2024-2025 campaign.

Following a miserable stint with the Lakers, Westbrook was a positive contributor for the Clippers. He filled up the stat sheet, per usual, with averages of 15.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game. Westbrook shot 48.9% from the field, a mark he's never hit over the course of a full season. Westbrook looked like an All-Star in the playoffs, giving the Clippers a chance without George and then keeping them competitive in Leonard's absence. Before averaging 31.7 points in Game 2-4, Westbrook had the greatest 3-of-19 shooting performance ever in a Game 1 victory.

Westbrook is a floor raiser. When one of the Clippers' stars is sidelined (which they often are), his $3.8 million salary will seem like of the league's most team-friendly deals. If George and Leonard are on the court in the playoffs, however, Los Angeles would be better served by playing a more efficient point guard who won't look for his shot. The contract is a no-brainer for the Clippers, though it's hard to see a lineup that includes Leonard, George and Westbrook achieving Los Angeles' ultimate goal of winning a championship.

Grade: B

Clippers sign Mason Plumlee to a one-year, $5 million contract

The Clippers' non-Westbrook free-agency signing was much less significant and requires far less analysis. It was a marginal move that probably won't affect how far Los Angeles goes in the playoffs.

With that said, Plumlee is a good signing for the Clippers, particularly at his price tag. After coming over from the Charlotte Hornets at the trade deadline, Plumlee averaged 7.5 points and 6.9 rebounds in just 19.9 minutes per game. In five playoff games, he averaged 8.2 points on 87.5% shooting from the field. Plumlee totaled 20 points, 10 rebounds and three assists when the Suns eliminated the Clippers with a 136-130 Game 5 victory.

A veteran who costs just $5 million and is playable in the postseason makes for a reasonable low-risk move that the Clippers should make, given their cap situation.

Grade: B+

Clippers trade two future second-round picks for Kenyon Martin Jr.

Martin Jr. is signed to a cheaper contract than both Westbrook and Plumlee. He has a $1.9 million salary next season before becoming an unrestricted free agent. The Clippers traded their own 2026 second-round pick and the Memphis Grizzlies' 2027 second-rounder to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Martin Jr.

The 22-year-old brings plenty of upside to Los Angeles. He set career-highs while playing all 82 games for the Rockets last season. Martin Jr. averaged 12.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 28.0 minutes per game. The small forward shot 56.9% from the field. His 31.5% shooting on 2.6 attempts per game from 3-point range was below his career mark of 34% from behind the arc. Martin offers the Clippers athleticism off the bench, bringing youth to a roster that relies heavily on players who are in their 30s.

It's another solid, low-risk move by the Clippers. A couple of factors prevent the Martin trade from getting an “A” grade, aside from the fact that he isn't a starter. Martin reportedly asked the Rockets for a trade because he feared a lack of playing time in Houston. When Leonard and George are healthy, Martin's minutes might not be easy to come by. Second, better players than Martin were traded in free agency for the same price. John Collins was traded to the Utah Jazz for Rudy Gay and a second-round pick. The New York Knicks traded Obi Toppin to the Indiana Pacers for two second-round picks.

Grade: B