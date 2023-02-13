The Los Angeles Clippers addressed a few of their roster needs by pulling off three deals prior to the 2023 NBA trade deadline. However, some members of the Clippers roster, none more prominent than Paul George, have made it clear that they should make more roster moves to bolster the squad as they hunt for an elusive championship. George recently called for the front office to sign his old pal Russell Westbrook if he secures a buyout from the Utah Jazz and hits free agency.

However, George isn’t alone in that regard. Another one of Westbrook’s former teammates, Robert Covington, also had nothing but positive words to say about the former MVP.

Speaking on his Instagram live, Covington showed love to Russell Westbrook as criticisms of the former MVP rain aplenty on social media following his trade from the Los Angeles Lakers.

“He’s electrifying. Russ is probably one of the best teammates that I’ve ever had like as much of a professional he is. A lot of people make it seem like he’s a bad person,” Covington said.

(via @Holla_At_Rob33/ IG) pic.twitter.com/F6kQHQULUn — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 13, 2023

At the moment, Russell Westbrook finds himself as the subject of reports painting him as a locker room cancer. Some pundits even called him a “vampire” that sucks the blood out of the locker room, prompting major backlash from Westbrook’s wife, Nina, and other NBA players such as Draymond Green and Kyle Kuzma.

But if there’s one thing that becomes even clearer following Robert Covington’s defense of Westbrook, it’s that players who have shared a locker room with the mercurial point guard have nothing to say but positive things. Even Bradley Beal, Russ’ teammate during his lone season with the Washington Wizards, had nothing but kind words to say.

The bigger issue that lies with Russell Westbrook at present is his inability to space the floor, which severely hampers his impact for a team with contending aspirations. But Paul George already addressed that matter, saying that the Clippers have more than enough shooters to maximize Westbrook’s skillset.

While George flat out recruited Russell Westbrook to the Clippers, Robert Covington appears to have done nothing of the sort. Nevertheless, it’s clear that, should the Clippers sign the 2017 NBA MVP, Westbrook would have another ardent supporter in the locker room.