Colorado football is two games into the Deion Sanders era and has more than lived up to the hype brought in by the Hall of Fame player manning the ship on the sidelines.

The Buffaloes shined in their first home game with Sanders at the helm and his son Shedeur, Colorado's quarterback, showed that his Week 1 performance against TCU was no fluke. He continued his early-season Heisman Trophy candidacy with another stellar performance, leading the Buffaloes to a 36-14 win over rival Nebraska.

While the elderly Sanders played the part of coach to his son for most of the game, he did have to put his father cap on and have a one-on-one with Shedeur at one point.

“During the game, Shedeur made that Heisman-type scramble. He took off his helmet and was strutting…I said, ‘Son, you can not take off your helmet.' Shedeur goes, ‘Dad, but it's personal,” Deion Sanders said while appearing on Undisputed.

It was indeed personal for a lot of the Colorado players after Nebraska gathered at midfield before the game, led by head coach Matt Rhule. Deion said he did not see that transpire, but Shedeur did and likely gained some extra motivation from it.

Sanders finished his second game with Colorado football completing 31 of his 42 passing attempts for 393 passing yards and two touchdowns. He's thrown for over 900 yards in his first two games, adding six passing touchdowns without turning the ball over.

Colorado football has quickly turned from a mediocre program to one of the best in college football. The father-son duo of Deion and Shedeur Sanders have a lot to do with that.