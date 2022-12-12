By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Dylan Edwards made a huge decision for his future when he announced his commitment to Deion Sanders and Colorado football on Saturday. Edwards had previously been committed to Notre Dame before decommitting on Thursday- and it didn’t take him long to land with Sanders.

Not only that, but Dylan Edwards might not be the only top recruit to pull such a move. The 4-star running back dropped a bombshell about Sanders and Colorado football’s recruiting, per Ari Wasserman of The Athletic.

“I know a lot of guys are about to come here,” Edwards said. “I know a lot of guys that are about to flip their commitments. They are all big Power 5 guys with a lot of offers, guys that are four- and five-stars. Nobody is safe in this situation recruiting-wise. Coach Deion’s plan here is worth coming to look at, and recruits are going to want to do that.”

Dylan Edwards said that he knows “a lot of guys are about to come here”, adding that he knows people just like him who are about to flip their commitments.

And not just any players, either. Edwards made it clear that these are 4 and 5-star Power 5 recruits who are about to join him at Colorado football.

At the very least, recruits are going to want to see what Sanders has in store for the Buffaloes, who went 1-11 last year.

If Prime is going to overhaul Colorado football, landing multiple top recruits would be a good way to do it.

Dylan Edwards was one of the biggest names to make the leap. But the college football world had better brace itself, as Deion Sanders seems to have more recruits on the way.