The Indianapolis Colts are looking to get above .500 with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday. After an 0-2 start, victories over the Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers over the last two weeks have seen the Colts trending upwards. Second year quarterback Anthony Richardson left the Steelers game due to injury, as backup Joe Flacco played the majority of the matchup. Reports broke on Saturday indicating that Richardson might be a game time decision for the team's tilt against the Jaguars.

“Talked to somebody close to Richardson who expects this to be a game time decision,” reported ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Sportscenter Saturday morning. “He wants to play, it's a matter of functionality. Can he be himself running and throwing 100 percent? It's not a situation where that oblique injury can worsen, so that's the good news. Pain tolerance, functionality, so the Colts will monitor him today, see how he feels.”

Fowler went on to state that Flacco took a lot of the reps in practice this week, and he is positioned to play. However, Richardson has not been ruled out of Sunday's matchup. The question is, should Colts head coach Shane Steichen keep the second-year signal caller on the sideline so he can continue to heal? Based on the former Florida Gator's injury rate so far in Indianapolis, it wouldn't be the worst idea. Whichever quarterback gives the team the best chance to beat the Jaguars would be the best choice, especially as the team hunts down a playoff berth.

Colts, Anthony Richardson have tough schedule ahead

The number four overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, Richardson has a strong physical skillset and can be a major threat as the starting field general. Of course, he needs to stay on the field. An oblique injury is nothing to sneeze at, and if Richardson cannot function at close to 100 percent on Sunday, then keeping him out for Flacco wouldn't be the worst idea.

The former Baltimore Ravens starter has performed well in a backup role over the last few years, particularly when he stepped in for the Cleveland Browns last season. He also had a solid performance in the win over the Steelers last week, going 16 of 26 for 168 yards and two touchdown passes. He's taken to the offense quickly, and certainly could lead the Colts to a win over the Jaguars on Sunday. Whether it's him or Richardson behind center, the mission stays the same: beat Jacksonville and improve to 3-2 on the season.