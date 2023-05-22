Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is looking to build off of a breakout season in 2022. As far as his star power goes, Las Vegas Raiders superstar Davante Adams believes the Cowboys wideout is a lot like him, via Law Nation Sports.

Davante Adams said #Cowboys CeeDee Lamb is top 5 & made a comparison to himself 💯🎯 pic.twitter.com/dgR35BBtC0 — Law Nation Sports (@LawsNation) May 21, 2023

“People compared a lot of dudes to me as they come into the league and stuff…CeeDee Lamb, I like CeeDee Lamb a lot…if you watch the way CeeDee plays…he remind me of myself as far as the way he moves…he gonna get a lot more respect.”

Adams believes that out of all the young guys in the league, Lamb reminds him of himself the most. He goes on to emphasize that it is not just the way he plays, but how he carries himself and the trajectory of the growing respect for him across the league. Like Davante Adams’ younger years, the Raiders wideout believes a massive leap in adoration is coming for CeeDee Lamb.

Lamb is readying for another season as the leader of the wide receiver room for the Cowboys and the top target for Dak Prescott. Unfortunately for Lamb, he will only go as far as Prescott goes, who is returning from a down year and will have a substantial amount of pressure this year in Dallas.

In terms of Lamb, he is coming off of his best year in the NFL; Lamb finished 2022 with 107 receptions, 1,359 yards, and 9 touchdowns. He will be hoping to build on all of those numbers this year.

Cowboys fans will be thrilled to hear the comparison from Davante Adams on their star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb ahead of the season. If he can live up to these expectations, he will be a Dallas favorite for years to come.