The Dallas Cowboys snapped a five-game skid with a surreal victory over their NFC East foes, the Washington Commanders, in Week 12. Despite the wild win, Dallas is just 4-7 as injuries have derailed the team’s season. As the Cowboys prepare to host their annual Thanksgiving Day game, Dallas will once again be missing multiple key players.

The Cowboys issued their final injury report before Thursday afternoon’s matchup with the New York Giants. Tight end Jake Ferguson and offensive lineman Zack Martin have been ruled out for the contest, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo on X. Ferguson is still in the concussion protocol while Martin is dealing with ankle and shoulder injuries. Neither player was able to log a practice during the short week.

After missing Week 12’s clash with the Commanders, cornerback Trevon Diggs got in a limited session on Wednesday and is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game. Veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks failed to practice for the Cowboys but is also considered questionable for the matchup against the Giants.

While CeeDee Lamb has been playing through injuries the last few weeks, the wideout practiced in full on Wednesday and doesn’t have an injury designation for Week 13. The Cowboys also expect to have WR Brandin Cooks back from a knee ailment that’s sidelined him since September.

Ferguson suffered a concussion during Week 11’s loss to the Houston Texans. He was unable to return for Sunday’s matchup against the Commanders. Ferguson missed Week 2 after going down with a serious-looking knee injury in the season opener. He’ll miss his third game of the year in Week 13.

Cowboys’ TE Jake Ferguson remains out with a concussion

Martin was also forced to exit the Texans matchup early. The seven-time first-team All-Pro guard didn’t suit up for the Commanders contest as ankle and shoulder ailments kept him out of action.

Of course, the Cowboys’ most devastating loss occurred when quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a serious hamstring injury in Week 9. The veteran passer underwent season-ending surgery, officially dashing any remaining postseason aspirations in Dallas.

While backup QB Cooper Rush appeared entirely unprepared to lead the Cowboys' offense, producing just 16 points in his first two starts combined, Dallas erupted in the final two quarters against the Commanders in Week 12.

After going into halftime tied 3-3 the teams combined to score 54 points in the second half. The final 21 seconds of the game featured two touchdowns, a missed extra point and an interception. Ultimately, the Cowboys held on for the divisional win, improving to 4-7 on the season.

Dallas will welcome the 2-9 Giants to town for Thanksgiving. New York is in the midst of its own nightmare season that also includes backup quarterbacks and plenty of injured players.