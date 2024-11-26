The New York Giants are mired in a disastrous season that somehow manages to get worse each week. New York got obliterated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12, extending the team’s losing streak to six straight games. The 30-7 annihilation dropped the G-Men to 2-9 on the season, which is tied for the worst record in football.

During the Week 12 defeat, New York lost linebacker Azeez Ojulari to injury. The fourth-year defender was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game. On Tuesday, the Giants learned they’d be without Ojulari for the foreseeable future.

New York placed Ojulari on injured reserve with a toe injury, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport on X. While he won’t require surgery, Ojulari will be in a boot while the injury heals.

The Giants' pass rusher will have to sit out for at least four weeks. And considering the team is well out of playoff contention, there’s no need to rush Ojulari back and every incentive to allow him time to fully recover.

The Giants lost LB Azeez Ojulari to the IR for the third straight season

Ojulari is no stranger to the injured reserve as this is the third straight season that he’s landed on the IR. With only six games remaining, the Giants could opt to shut him down for the remainder of the year. It's an especially disappointing outcome as Ojulari was on pace for a career season rushing the passer. He is tied for second on the team with six sacks through 11 games.

The Giants have had few bright spots during a brutal 2024 campaign. The team decided to move on from quarterback Daniel Jones, opting to release the sixth-year signal caller and effectively admit the four-year, $160 million contract they gifted him prior to the 2023 season was a massive mistake.

The Giants turned to backup QB Tommy DeVito in Week 12 but the change under center made little difference in the outcome. Unless you count Buccaneers’ quarterback Baker Mayfield mocking Devito’s signature celebration. DeVito picked up a forearm ailment in the game, adding injury to insult. Now the Giants’ newly named starter may not be able to play on Thursday against the Cowboys.

After the humiliating Week 12 loss, Malik Nabers and Dexter Lawrence called the Giants soft. Nabers also criticized head coach Brian Daboll for his usage as New York’s season spirals further out of control.