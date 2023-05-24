The Philadelphia Eagles are potentially looking to bolster their already elite offensive line. The Eagles brought in eight-year veteran lineman D.J. Fluker for a workout on Wednesday, according to Ian Rappoport.

Fluker hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2020 season where he started eight games and played in all 16 for the Baltimore Ravens.

Drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers (then in San Diego) with the 11th overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, Fluker has played in 108 games with 96 starts for four different teams. Most recently he was with the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad at the end of the 2021 season. Fluker spent the bulk of his time in the NFL at tackle but does have experience at guard.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

There is already a connection between Fluker and the Eagles. Philadelphia’s offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland was Fluker’s position coach for two seasons in college at Alabama. He helped develop Fluker into an All-American and first-team All-SEC tackle. Fluker broke into the NFL the same season Stoutland joined the Eagles’ coaching staff in 2013.

The Eagles have long prided themselves on building phenomenal units in the trenches and that starts with their offensive line. Pro Football Focus ranked Philadelphia’s offensive line as the best in football last season. It ranked second in run block win rate and 12th in pass block win rate according to ESPN.

D.J. Fluker could have called it a career after a solid run in the NFL. Instead, the 32-year-old is giving it another run and at the very least is catching the eye of the defending NFC Champions.