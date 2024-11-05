After a weekend of headstand celebrations, New York Giants legend Eli Manning tried one during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game during the ManningCast.

On the latest edition of the ManningCast, the Manning brothers had Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis on the show. As running back Kareem Hunt punched the ball into the endzone for the overtime win, Manning successfully attempted a headstand. He held it for about 13 seconds before falling down. “[Be] careful, dude!” Sudeikis says as he watches.

The Manning headstand comes after Drake London and Amon-Ra St. Brown both paid homage to Incarnate Word Cardinals' wide receiver Jalen Walthall's headstand celebration.

Who is Eli Manning?

Eli Manning is a former NFL quarterback who played for the New York Giants for 16 years. He played college football at Ole Miss before entering the NFL.

He was drafted with the first-overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft. However, Manning did not want to play for the then-San Diego Chargers and was traded to the Giants.

After a rocky start to his career, Manning led the Giants to a Super Bowl victory in 2007. The Giants went on a miraculous playoff run that culminated in beating the undefeated New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.

Four years later, Manning and the Giants once again went on a magical playoff run. They beat the Tom Brady-led Patriots again for their second Super Bowl championship in the Manning era.

In the later years of his career, the Giants struggled. They only made the playoffs once in his last eight seasons as the starter. That was in 2016, and the Giants lost in the Wild Card round to the Green Bay Packers.

Throughout his career, Manning was named to four Pro Bowls. While he was never an NFL MVP, he was named Super Bowl MVP twice.

He finished his career with 57,023 yards, 11th on the all-time list. He threw for 366 touchdowns, which is currently 10th all-time (along with Matthew Stafford).

Manning may soon be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He is one of the finalists in his first year of eligibility. If he is inducted, he will join his brother and ManningCast co-host, Peyton Manning, in Canton, Ohio.

The Chiefs' OT thriller against the Buccaneers

The Chiefs remain undefeated after beating the Buccaneers in overtime, 30-24. They were led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who had his first interception-less game of the year. He threw for 291 yards and three touchdowns.

After winning the coin toss, the Chiefs went on a 10-play drive that sealed the game. They marched right down the field before Hunt scored the game-winning touchdown.

Travis Kelce had another good game, minus a fumble. He caught 14 passes for 100 yards. DeAndre Hopkins, who the Chiefs recently traded for, caught eight passes for 86 yards and two touchdowns.

They will now set their sights on a divisional matchup with the Denver Broncos. The Chiefs then have a date with the Josh Allen-led Buffalo Bills the following week.