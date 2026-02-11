The upcoming Marvel movie Avengers: Doomsday will be an emotional ride, as Thor actor Chris Hemsworth recently promised, speaking to reporters.

Speaking to Variety on the red carpet of his latest movie, Crime 101, Hemsworth was first asked if MCU fans can expect to “cry” when the reunion of Thor and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) happens. “I can't say yes, no, [or] maybe to that question, Hemsworth said.

While he remained tight-lipped about Avengers: Doomsday, he did promise that it's an “incredibly emotional” watch. So, get out your tissues, MCU fans.

“It's incredibly emotional; it's incredibly powerful,” Hemsworth said before promising, “It's gonna blow you away, this one. I don't know how they do it.”

Chris Hemsworth says #AvengersDoomsday is “incredibly emotional, incredibly powerful. It's going to blow you away this one. I don't know how they do it.” pic.twitter.com/5f2pCuBvX5 — Variety (@Variety) February 11, 2026

The interviewer got one more question in about the movie. Hemsworth was asked if Thor would link up with the iconic X-Men character Storm. All he could say was, “You'll have to see the movie.”

How will Chris Hemsworth's ‘incredibly emotional” Avengers: Doomsday promise come true?

Article Continues Below

Fans will have to wait about 10 months to find out how Doomsday is “incredibly emotional.” It will be released on Dec. 18, 2026, and marks Hemsworth's return to the big screen as Thor.

He will lead the ensemble as Thor. The movie will bring several Marvel properties together, from the Fantastic Four to the X-Men. Characters like Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), and Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) will all cross paths.

Additionally, some legacy characters, like Steve Rogers (played by Chris Evans), will return in Doomsday. The extent of his role is unknown, though. They will all team up against Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr. Previously, Downey played Tony Stark/Iron Man in the MCU.

Hemsworth has been absent from the MCU since 2022's Thor: Love and Thunder. He has led four Thor movies and appeared in all four previous Avengers movies.