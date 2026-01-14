Following the successful conclusion of Avengers: Endgame in 2019, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is now gearing up for one of its biggest projects in Avengers: Doomsday. Following a series of several lackluster MCU movies and television shows, Doomsday is set to be a big moment for the studio. All the hype and recently released teasers have the fans talking about the film and its set of mysterious characters.

While past trailers featured Steve Rogers/Captain America, Thor, the X-Men, and more, Avengers: Doomsday has officially confirmed the presence of the multiverse in the movie. The fourth and latest trailer puts a spotlight on Letitia Wright’s Black Panther/Shuri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s Ben Grimm/The Thing, among others.

The trailer reflects on the Fantastic Four's ship from the Thunderbolts post-credit scene, where it was shown to be heading toward Earth. As per the trailer, the ship has now allegedly landed in Wakanda. The brief one-minute trailer then focuses on King M'Baku meeting with Ben Grimm/The Thing of the Fantastic Four.

The trailer also features natives of Talokan and their leader, Namor, possibly a callback to how Wakanda Forever ended. While the trailer didn't confirm anything else, it has now confirmed the presence of a multiverse by introducing M'Baku with The Thing.

Avengers: Doomsday directors Joe and Anthony Russo also recently addressed the series of recent trailer launches and called them out as “clues” for the upcoming big movie. “What you've been watching for the last four weeks… are not teasers. Or trailers. They are stories. They are clues… Pay attention. [Doomsday Has Begun]”

Avengers: Doomsday will be released on Dec. 18, 2026.