Legendary rock band U2 announced their Record Store Day 2025 contribution. U2 will release a 30th anniversary remaster of their collaboration with Brian Eno under the Passengers name, Original Soundtracks 1.

The band announced the release on Thursday, February 6, 2025. Original Soundtracks 1 has been “fully remastered” and is being released on recycled black vinyl. The U2 and Eno album will be available to purchase on April 12, 2025, the spring Record Store Day.

“The high-concept collaboration between the band and Eno features songs that were largely ‘inspired by imaginary films,' and includes special guest appearances by Howie B, Japanese singer Holi, and the late Luciano Pavarotti, who famously lent his tenor to ‘Miss Sarajevo,'” the announcement read.

This is the third major release of Passengers' Original Soundtracks 1 on vinyl. It was previously released in Europe and the United States in 1995. However, this new pressing is a remaster.

Island Records is once again credited as the label of the album. Record Store Day's official website says that 3,500 copies of the double album will be available worldwide.

U2's recent Record Store Day contributions

The latest U2 Record Store Day contribution comes after they had two releases in 2024. First, they released a 10″ single of “Atomic City” live from the Sphere. It was recorded during their 40-show Las Vegas residency.

During the November Record Store Day months later, they had another release. They released a standalone edition of How to Re-Assemble an Atomic Bomb. Previously, it was only available via the special editions of the 20th anniversary of How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb.

Their other recent Record Store Day releases include a remaster of their Under a Blood Red Sky live album. They also celebrated the 40th anniversary of their single “Gloria” by releasing an EP. It features the album version and three live renditions from 1989, 2005, and 2015.

Passengers' Original Soundtracks 1

U2 and Brian Eno's collaboration as Passengers, Original Soundtracks 1, was released on November 6, 1995. It came out in between the band's Zooropa (1993) and Pop (1997) albums.

It is an experimental venture from the band. The album's lone single, “Miss Sarajevo,” was released on November 20, 1995. It features legendary tenor Luciano Pavarotti.

The song was written about the Siege of Sarajevo and the women who held a beauty pageant during it. U2 would famously perform it with Pavarotti during their PopMart Tour show in Sarajevo in 1997.

U2 would continue playing it sporadically in their concerts. During their Vertigo Tour, the band performed it sporadically. They would bring it out during their next tour, the 360 Tour, as well. Years later, they performed it on their 2017 Joshua Tree Tour.

Before working with U2, Eno was known for his collaborations with David Bowie. Eno helped produce Bowie's Berlin trilogy — Low, Heroes, and Lodger.

He started working with U2 in 1984, producing their Unforgettable Fire album. Eno subsequently produced The Joshua Tree, Achtung Baby, Zooropa, All That You Can't Leave Behind, and No Line on the Horizon.

He has not been involved with their last three albums — Songs of Innocence, Songs of Experience, and Songs of Surrender. However, The Edge teased that he and Bono are working on “some crazy kind of sci-fi Irish folk music” with Eno.