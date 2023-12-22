Some NFL stars have already been ruled out as the fantasy football playoffs resume in Week 16.

We're getting down to the nitty gritty of the NFL season and with that comes fantasy football playoffs where dreams are shattered and championships are won. Most leagues find their semifinal matchups landing in Week 16 and there is a ton to keep an eye on this weekend in the NFL world.

In regular football terms, playoff spots are on the line and there's still a lot to play for in terms of individual awards with three weeks left in the NFL regular season. There are also games on four different days this week with a pair of games on Saturday and a trio of games on Christmas Day on Monday.

For fantasy football purposes, it's win or go home as the playoffs march on. With so little room for error, fantasy managers have to keep their eyes locked in on the NFL injury report throughout the week and hope teams are as transparent as possible.

Fortunately or unfortunately for fantasy owners, some NFL stars have already been ruled out of their respective contests. Teams aren’t as willing to take chances on players around this point in the season, especially with the playoffs looming. It is a hard line to set for teams still vying for postseason spots and trying to weigh the pros against the cons is not for the faint of heart.

Week 16 NFL action already kicked off on Thursday with the Los Angeles Rams topping the New Orleans Saints 30-22. We'll start the injury report with Saturday's action.

Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals already ruled out wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase who exited Cincinnati's Week 15 game with a shoulder injury. Chase did not practice at all this week but has a chance to suit up in Week 17 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett will miss a third consecutive game with an ankle injury. Mason Rudolph will get his first start since 2021 against the Bengals.

After missing Tuesday's session, running back Najee Harris (knee) was a full participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday and does not have a designation for Saturday.

Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen remains on the injury report with a right shoulder injury but was a full participant in practice all week.

Both tight ends Dalton Kincaid and Dalton Knox were listed but neither are in danger of missing Saturday night's game. Running back Ty Johnson (shoulder) is questionable.

Los Angeles Chargers

Already without Justin Herbert, the Chargers won’t have top target Keenan Allen either in Week 16. The star wide receiver will miss his second straight game with a heel injury.

Indianapolis Colts

Zack Moss (forearm) did not practice all week and is expected to miss Sunday's game. The good news is starting running back Jonathan Taylor practiced in full the last three days and is in line to return from a three-game absence.

Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. cleared concussion protocol and will play after practicing all week.

Seattle Seahawks

Quarterback Geno Smith appears ready to return from his groin injury after missing two games. It's not so good news for running back Kenneth Walker (shoulder) though, who has yet to practice this week. He's missed two of Seattle's last four games with injuries.

Tennessee Titans

Both Treylon Burks (illness) and Will Levis (ankle) have not practiced this week. The Titans were eliminated from playoff contention with last week's loss.

Minnesota Vikings

Running back Alexander Mattison remains sidelined with an ankle injury. He has not practiced and is in danger of missing a second consecutive game.

Washington Commanders

Brian Robinson continues to deal with a hamstring injury and will not play against the Jets. He also missed last week's game.

New York Jets

The Jets will start Trevor Siemian under center this week as Zach Wilson entered concussion protocol. Aaron Rodgers was activated off injured reserve but is not expected to return this season.

Green Bay Packers

Both Aaron Jones (knee/finger) and AJ Dillon (thumb) were limited in practice this week. Jones returned from a three-game absence last week while Dillon missed his first game of the season.

Another Packers duo is on the mend as Jayden Reed (toe/chest) and Christian Watson (hamstring) were non-participants. Watson missed each of Green Bay's last two games.

Cleveland Browns

Kareem Hunt was limited all week with a groin injury while Jerome Ford (wrist) returned to practice in full on Thursday after missing Wednesday's session.

Houston Texans

The big one for the Texans is quarterback CJ Stroud who remains in concussion protocol and is likely to miss a second straight game as Houston fights for its playoff lives.

The Texans could be without wide receivers Nico Collins (calf) and Noah Brown (knee) as well. The pair were both limited in practice this week

Jacksonville Jaguars

Though he still has to clear concussion protocol, Jags QB Trevor Lawrence is expected to return to practice on Friday and have a chance to play on Sunday. He also continues to deal with a sprained ankle.

Wide receiver Zay Jones is bothered by knee and hamstring ailments and did not practice this week.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After being limited on Wednesday, Chris Godwin (knee) did not practice on Thursday. He has yet to miss a game this season despite being on the injury report for several weeks. Godwin had his best game in Week 15, posting 155 yards on 10 receptions.

Arizona Cardinals

Marquise Brown (heel) did not practice this week and was ruled out by head coach Jonathan Gannon on Friday. Brown was not targeted last week and left the game early.

Fellow wide receiver Greg Dortch also missed practice this week.

Chicago Bears

Running back D'Onta Foreman did not practice on Thursday due to personal reasons. Travis Homer (hamstring) was limited.

Tight end Cole Kmet was added to the injury report after he was limited on Thursday with a quad injury. He caught his sixth touchdown pass of the season in Week 15.

Dallas Cowboys

Backup running back Rico Dowdle (ankle) was limited on Thursday.

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins entered Week 16 with a ton of question marks but received plenty of good news. NFL star wide receiver Tyreek Hill (ankle) returned to practice this week and is expected to play after missing last week's game.

As for the running backs, De'Von Achane (toe) is good to go, as is Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle/rest) who missed practice on Thursday.

New England Patriots

Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and Hunter Henry (knee) both missed practice this week. Stevenson missed each of the last two games.

Las Vegas Raiders

Running back Josh Jacobs (quad) did not practice on Thursday. The injury caused him to miss Week 15, his first missed game since Week 3 in 2021.

Tight end Michael Mayer missed practice again on Thursday with a toe injury. He caught his second touchdown pass of the season last week.

Kansas City Chiefs

Kadarius Toney (hip) and Jerick McKinnon (groin) both missed practice on Thursday. Starting running back Isiah Pacheco was a full participant in practice after missing the last two games with a shoulder injury.

Philadelphia Eagles

Devonta Smith missed practice on Thursday and Friday with a knee injury.

Baltimore Ravens

Zay Flowers (foot) was limited on Thursday, while Odell Beckham Jr. (illness) did not practice.

Promising rookie running back Keaton Mitchell's season ended after he suffered a torn ACL.

San Francisco 49ers

Backup running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) did not practice on Thursday.