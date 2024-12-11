Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark showcased her exceptional long-range shooting in her rookie WNBA season, drawing comparisons to some of the NBA’s most prolific sharpshooters. Clark’s average three-point shooting distance of 28.09 feet in her debut season surpassed the averages of Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry (27.58 feet), Milkwaukee Bucks’ Damian Lillard (27.68 feet) and Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young (27.94 feet), according to StatMamba data, via Clutchpoints. Her rookie season performance has cemented her as one of the most exciting young players in basketball.

Clark’s range is unprecedented in the WNBA, with her deep shooting ability becoming a key weapon for the Fever. As the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Clark entered the league with immense expectations following her record-breaking college career at Iowa. Yet, her debut season exceeded even the loftiest predictions, further establishing her as a generational talent.

Her accolades in 2024 speak to her dominance. Clark was named the WNBA Rookie of the Year and was the first rookie since 2008 to earn All-WNBA First Team honors. She also set records for the most points (769) and assists (321, also the single-season league record) by a rookie in a single season while becoming the fastest player in league history to reach 100 three-pointers, accomplishing that feat in just 34 games. Additionally, Clark became the first WNBA rookie to record multiple triple-doubles.

Caitlin Clark has record-breaking rookie season

Clark’s record-breaking numbers didn’t stop there. She set the WNBA single-game assist record with 19, demonstrating her playmaking ability. She also recorded the most double-doubles by a rookie guard in league history, finishing with 12, while leading the Fever in points, assists, and three-pointers.

Not only did Clark make an immediate impact statistically, but she also delivered in key moments. She became the ninth rookie in WNBA history to start in the All-Star Game and earned a league-leading 700,000 All-Star fan votes. Additionally, she became the first WNBA rookie to win both Player of the Month and Rookie of the Month in the same month, a feat she achieved during a standout stretch in July.

Clark’s achievements extended beyond regular-season play. She guided the Fever to their first playoff appearance since 2016, serving as the team’s offensive engine.

Clark’s season wasn’t limited to statistical milestones. Off the court, her influence continues to grow. On Tuesday, Clark was named Time’s Athlete of the Year, becoming the first WNBA player to receive the honor.