Georgia football star Javon Bullard is focused on the 2023 season. The cornerback doesn't want to talk about nearly getting tossed from the Bulldogs College Football Playoff Semifinal game. Javon Bullard knocked Marvin Harrison Jr. out of the Peach Bowl after hitting the wide receiver in Georgia's 42-41 victory over Ohio State.

Bullard was initially ruled for targeting, but the call against the Georgia football star was rescinded. Bullard stayed in the game while the Georgia football team secured its spot in the national championship game for a second straight year. Harrison Jr. didn't return because the hit in the end zone forced the Ohio State receiver to go into concussion protocol.

“I’ll be honest. That play happened in December, and that you’re still talking about it is really not my fault. We moved on from that,” Bullard said according to UGASports.com. “We played a game after that and going into another season. That play’s over, man. I don’t have too much to say about that. It’s over, it’s done with; we’re preparing ourselves for camp.”

Before leaving the game, Harrison Jr. torched the Georgia football team for five catches, 102 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Bullard had three tackles, a sack and one pass defensed. The Bulldogs made a 15-point, fourth-quarter comeback to escape with a win.

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day has since expressed his displeasure with the targeting call being taken away. Harrison Jr believes the Buckeyes would've won if he stayed in the game.

Bullard went on to have two interceptions in the national championship game. The Georgia football team won its second straight title in historic fashion, blowing out TCU 65-7.