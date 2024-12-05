While some teams are still getting ready to battle for conference championships and bigger things at the end of this season, the chase for next year has already begun. Wednesday is Early Signing Day in college football, and the flips and commitments are as wild as ever.

Even Kirby Smart and Georgia aren't immune to losing a recruit in the modern day and age. Their incoming class took a hit on Wednesday when four-star running back Ousmane Kromah announced his decision to decommit from Georgia and sign with Florida State, according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports.

Kromah's decision surprised some people because of the seasons that the two programs are currently having. Georgia is 10-2 and headed to the College Football Playoff after it battles Texas for the SEC title on Saturday in Atlanta. On the other hand, Florida State is just 2-10 and has unquestionably been the most disappointing team in the country this season after starting the year ranked in the top 10.

Florida State ended up having a good day overall on Wednesday. Shortly after Kromah announced his intention to flip and come to Tallahassee, four-star wide receiver Jayvan Boggs also decided to flip from UCF to Florida State, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports.

Boggs is following former UCF head coach Gus Malzahn, who left the Knights to go be the offensive coordinator under Mike Norvell at Florida State. The Seminoles are clearly focused on rebuilding their roster both through the high school ranks and the transfer portal, and their recent coordinator hires speak volumes about their goals and their urgency in returning to the top of the sport.

Malzahn is a huge name for what he accomplished at Auburn, and while things didn't work out at UCF, he is still a respected coordinator, play caller and recruiter. Florida State also brought in former Nebraska defensive coordinator Tony White to be the new defensive coordinator, giving the team two esteemed assistants to complement Norvell. These hires should help Florida State get a few more recruiting wins in this cycle.