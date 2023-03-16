Daniel Jones’ top target is back with the New York Giants, as the team agreed to terms with free agent wide receiver Darius Slayton on a two-year contract Thursday afternoon.

A fifth-round pick by the Giants in 2019, Slayton has been a reliable target for Jones. He enjoyed a resurgence in production last season, catching 46 passes for 724 yards and two touchdowns. Slayton also caught four passes for 88 yards in New York’s playoff win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Slayton had similar numbers in his first two seasons, as he averaged 49 catches and 745.5 yards in those seasons. He found the endzone eight times during his rookie year. While still productive, Slayton has scored a combined seven touchdowns in the last three seasons.

The Giants surprised a lot of people around the league last year. They had their first winning season and made their first playoff appearance since 2016, winning their first postseason game since a Super Bowl 46 victory in 2011.

They’ve been aggressive to start the offseason, including trading for Darren Waller to add another weapon to Brian Daboll’s offense.

There were questions as to whether the Giants would retain a lot of their offensive pieces from last season. Along with Darius Slayton, running back Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones were all scheduled to hit free agency.

Barkley was franchise-tagged and Jones signed a four-year, $160 million deal to stay as the leader of the offense.

The Giants now look to build on their successes from last season with the return of their starting QB, RB, and their No. 1 WR from a year ago.