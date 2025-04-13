After starting his day with a Masters-record six threes in a row, it was clear that Rory McIlroy was locked in on Saturday. That included his birdie-eagle-birdie start, an impressive feat in any scenario. He notched two eagles and four birdies en route to a -6, 66 score on the day. This in turn has led to McIlroy taking a lead into Sunday at the Masters once again.

“Rory after that shot into 15,” posted X (formerly Twitter) user Tron Carter on Saturday.

The 15th is where McIlroy snagged his second eagle of the day, on the heels of a gorgeous approach shot. For years, it has seemed that the game of McIlroy and Augusta National Golf Club have shared the tenets of an up and down relationship. Saturday showed what happens when the two coincide. Sunday will be an entirely different beast. Will Rory be able to overcome the ghosts of his Masters past and turn them into triumph in golf's most storied tournament?

Can Rory McIlroy finally capture a coveted Masters green jacket?

There have been multiple instances in the past where McIlroy was in position to win at Augusta. However, each and every single time he has fallen apart on the weekend, most notably on many Sundays. This is the last major McIlroy needs to win in order to complete a career Grand Slam. It is also golf's most prestigious tournament. If you win a Masters, you're immortal, no matter what else you do in your career. Can McIlroy hold off the field, including a hard charging Bryson DeChambeau in second place?

DeChambeau continued his steady form in Augusta, posting another -3, 69 on Saturday that left him two behind the Irishman. He's also never won at the Masters and is looking to win his third major championship following two U.S Opens. Last season, he defeated McIlroy for his second U.S Open. Will that result happen again on Sunday at Augusta National? Or will Rory finally exorcise his demons and win his first green jacket?